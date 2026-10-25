NDSU QB Nathan Hayes Under Fire Amid New Mexico Defeat

North Dakota State quarterback Nathan Hayes showed the grit of playing hurt on Saturday, but he couldn’t come up with the plays needed in a 21-16 loss to New Mexico.

In the biggest game of the season, Hayes couldn’t deliver as the Bison dropped a second loss for the first time since 2023 and only the sixth time since 2010. Hayes came into the game with the best passer rating in the Mountain West Conference, but he threw a pick-six for the second time in three weeks during a season-defining game.

Social media users called out Hayes and pinned the loss on him, as the pick-six swung the game from 14-9 to 21-9. Hayes responded with a scoring drive, but he couldn’t get the last drive of the game to work out.

“[NDSU] has had some great QB’s … but Nathan Hayes might have broken the string … too many mistakes .. can’t see the field,” one X user wrote.

After all, the Bison have produced five NFL draft picks at quarterback since 2016, and Hayes looked next in line going into the season after Cole Payton moved on to the NFL.

Nathan Hayes Receiving Blame For Loss to New Mexico

Hayes had solid starts early in the season, but he stumbled when the Bison needed him most against UNLV and New Mexico.

“I do not care what anyone says this is on Nathan Hayes,” a fan chimed in via X.

NDSU (6-2) saw its College Football Playoff hopes nixed by the Lobos (6-1), a team that now looks poised for a run at the Group of Six playoff spot. Hayes went 17-33 for 198 yards and two touchdowns versus two interceptions, and he couldn’t get the passing game going until the third quarter.

“Bring in [backup] Preston Brown. That Nathan Hayes showcase is not working,” an X user wrote after Hayes came back into the game.

Brown came in for Hayes during the first half after Hayes injured his ankle on a running back. It didn’t help the passing attack as Brown went 0-2, and he only rushed for four yards on three carries.

Supports For Nathan Hayes Appeared on Social Media, Too

Not everyone on X jumped on calling out Hayes’ performance. One user acknowledged that Hayes coming back in after the injury and getting the Bison back in the game was worth something.

“… I’ve gained some respect for Nathan Hayes,” the user wrote. “Gutting it out with a bum ankle against a terrific defense. Even after the pick-6 he leads [the] offense down for a TD to get back in the game.”

New Mexico has one of the best defenses in the country, and the Lobos showed that on Saturday. The Bison can still make a run at a spot in the Mountain West title game, but the Herd will need help for that to happen with two conference losses now.

Hayes and company will need to get back on track against UTEP at home in Week 9 of the season next Saturday. The Bison haven’t lost back-to-back games since 2023 and that was after 12 straight years without back-to-back losses.