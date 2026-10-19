How NDSU Could Take Big QB Swing After Nathan Hayes

North Dakota State will need a new starting quarterback in 2027 after Nathan Hayes‘ senior season this year, and the Bison could go the transfer portal route despite a history of developing signal callers.

Recently, Michigan benched starter Bryce Underwood, which has sparked transfer portal speculation. Group of Six teams have landed failed Power Four conference starters before, and the Bison could join the party in 2027.

NDSU has seen some success with transfer portal quarterbacks during the FCS dynasty, so luring Underwood to Fargo could make sense. The Bison boast five quarterbacks drafted since 2016, which is more than Michigan, could merit interest for Underwood, who will be looking to rebuild his collegiate career.

That said, Power Four dominoes will need to fall in place for the Bison to make that move since Underwood will likely test waters among the bigger conference squads. However, he could follow former Auburn quarterback Jackson Arnold’s footsteps to the Mountain West.

NDSU’s past transfer quarterbacks include Zeb Noland from Iowa State and Quincy Patterson II from Virginia Tech. Noland competed with former Bison star Trey Lance for the starting job in 2019, and Patterson played a major role in the 2021 fall national title team despite not starting the whole season.

Neither Noland nor Patterson made it to the NFL, but Underwood could easily change that trend for transfer quarterbacks in Fargo if he chooses the Bison.

Preston Brown Looks Like Potential Starter For 2027

It’s still early, but backup quarterback Preston Brown looks like a potential starter for the Bison in 2027 after Hayes is gone.

Brown has carried the ball eight times for 32 yards this season, and he has thrown two passes. That’s minor involvement compared to former Bison quarterback Cole Payton, who was featured on run packages for years.

However, Hayes wasn’t playing heavy snaps before he took the starting job this year, so any snaps for Brown is a positive sign. Brown is a physical, 6-foot-1, 215-pound player, who has also played on special teams, so he won’t be hesitant handling a pass rush or run defense if the Bison tab him as the starter next year.

NDSU likes to develop quarterbacks from within, and if Brown develops well this year as a sophomore, the Bison could have a reliable starter for the next two seasons. That’s also where the former NDSU draft picks have come from.

Carson Wentz, Easton Stick, Lance, Cam Miller and Payton all started off freshman at NDSU and earned starting jobs during their careers before entering the draft.

Tim Polasek Happy With Nathan Hayes’ Performance Against

Bison head coach Tim Polasek liked the way Hayes bounced back from the UNLV game to help the team win against Nevada on Oct. 17.

Hayes went 19-25 passing for 153 yards and two touchdowns against the Wolfpack. He also rushed for 42 yards and a touchdown on eight carries.

“Nathan Hayes’ toughness and grit, period,” Polasek told reporters on Oct. 17. “It wasn’t perfect, but I thought he put his head down in there. He showed the ability to run, I like the direction of the [injured] toe, I think we got that weapon back.”