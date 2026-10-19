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Kirk Herbstreit Breaks Silence on Controversial Notre Dame-BYU Ending

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DENVER, COLORADO - OCTOBER 15: Kirk Herbstreit walks the field prior to the game during a game between the Denver Broncos and the Seattle Seahawks at Empower Field At Mile High on October 15, 2026 in Denver, Colorado. (Photo by Andrew Wevers/Getty Images)

The No. 2 Notre Dame Fighting Irish lost in dramatic fashion to the No. 8 BYU Cougars on Saturday night.

Notre Dame trailed 28-24 and had the ball at first-and-goal with just four seconds remaining on the clock.

Star quarterback CJ Carr threw an incomplete pass on a play that appeared to involve pass interference. However, officials called the game over without checking whether any time remained on the clock.

Big 12 Releases Statement on Final Play

Just hours after the game, the Big 12 released a statement acknowledging that officials should have put one second back on the clock after Carr’s incomplete pass. That would have given Notre Dame another opportunity to reach the end zone on second-and-goal.

“It was determined that time remained on the clock when the ball hit the ground and the play was incorrectly cleared by the replay officiating crew,” the Big 12’s statement read. “The Conference will conduct a complete review of its end-of-game officiating process in advance of next week’s games.”

Kirk Herbstreit Speaks on Notre Dame-BYU Game

Kirk Herbstreit, who called the game alongside Chris Fowler for ESPN on ABC, shared his thoughts on the finish and BYU’s impressive performance on social media Sunday afternoon.

“Another week, another wild finish! A lot of talk about the ending, but let’s not lose sight of what BYU did to put themselves in position to win this ballgame,” Herbstreit said. “Tremendous effort by the Cougars to find a way to get it done. And of course don’t count Notre Dame out… Still a lot of football left to be played!”

Herbstreit’s takes on Notre Dame haven’t been well received by the fanbase, especially after he recently criticized the team’s schedule. However, he picked the Fighting Irish as his preseason national champion and has stood by that prediction.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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Kirk Herbstreit Breaks Silence on Controversial Notre Dame-BYU Ending

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