Notre Dame suffered a costly loss late in Saturday’s game against SMU, losing freshman safety Joey O’Brien to a targeting call.

O’Brien was ejected with just under five minutes remaining in the fourth quarter after a hit to break up an SMU pass attempt. Though Notre Dame was in control of the game at that point, O’Brien’s ejection generated some controversy — and vocal pushback from the Fighting Irish head coach.

Joey O’Brien Makes Early Exit in Notre Dame Win

O’Brien was penalized for targeting and ejected after a hit on SMU wide receiver Yamir Knight, who was hustling to catch up with an off-target throw from quarterback Kevin Jennings. Though there was no flag initially thrown on the play, officials reviewed and quickly determined that O’Brien led with the crown of his helmet, hitting Knight in the head.

But the call sparked some controversy, with some suggesting that it was the poor pass from Jennings that put his wide receiver in harm’s way.

“Throws a hospital ball and gets bailed out. At some point it’s on the QB,” one fan wrote.

The Athletic’s Pete Samson noted that the home crowd at Notre Dame wasn’t happy with O’Brien’s ejection, though he said it was clearly the correct call.

“Joey O’Brien ejected for targeting. Crowd hates the call. Looked pretty cut and dry on the replay,” Samson shared in a post on X.

But it wasn’t just the home fans upset with the call. Notre Dame head coach Marcus Freeman was seen growing angry with officials while discussing the call.

“Marcus Freeman is livid with the targeting call against Joey O’Brien. He’s got a reason to be,” noted reporter Pete Byrne in a post on X.

Ejection Won’t Hurt Notre Dame Next Week

Though O’Brien wasn’t able to see his team put the finishing touches on a 24-3 win, he will be able to return to the field next week. The NCAA adopted new targeting rules for 2026, with no automatic suspensions for players after a first offense for targeting.

Because O’Brien had not been ejected before Saturday’s game, he will be eligible to start in Notre Dame’s next game. The Fighting Irish finish their regular season against Syracuse next week, a chance to solidify their position in the College Football Playoff.