Dan Hicks, the longtime announcer for NBC Sports, died Wednesday, Nov. 11, at age 64.

His wife, ESPN broadcaster Hannah Storm, announced his death Thursday in a social media post. Storm said Hicks died following an acute illness. She did not share more details.

Hicks leaves behind Storm and their three daughters.

He joined NBC Sports in 1992 and became its lead golf play-by-play announcer in 2000. He also called Olympic swimming and skiing and Notre Dame football.

A new report now sheds light on that illness.

New Details on Dan Hicks’ Cause of Death Revealed

Hicks died of a lung infection, according to his death certificate.

The certificate lists multifocal pneumonia as his immediate cause of death. The New York Post reported the findings Tuesday, Nov. 17. The certificate lists his time of death as 5:32 p.m. at a hospital in Greenwich, Conn. It classifies his death as natural.

The document also lists other conditions. Hicks had pulmonary edema, a buildup of fluid in the lungs. An upper respiratory infection preceded the edema. He had been dealing with it for a while.

The certificate also lists autoimmune hemolytic anemia, or AIHA. It is a rare condition in which the immune system mistakenly attacks red blood cells.

So his cause of death might be sudden, but the origin started before that. He was not as healthy as it seemed from the initial reporting.

Notre Dame & Dan Hicks’ History

For Notre Dame, Hicks was more than the voice of its Saturday broadcasts. He and Storm had become an integral part of the university’s family.

Storm graduated from Notre Dame in 1983. She also anchored NBC’s Notre Dame football coverage. Her foundation now funds a journalism internship for Notre Dame students.

NBC named Hicks the lead play-by-play voice of Notre Dame football in April 2013. He succeeded Tom Hammond, who had held the job since 1992.

Hicks had filled in for Hammond on one game in each of the two previous seasons. He said he pursued the job by telling NBC executives how much he missed football.

Hicks called Notre Dame games through the 2016 season. Mike Tirico took over in 2017. NBC brought Hicks back in 2024 after a seven-season break.

Hicks was in his seventh season in the Notre Dame booth. He was scheduled to call the Nov. 14 game against Boston College.