Marcus Freeman Expresses True Emotions After Notre Dame’s Win Over Miami

A “grateful” Marcus Freeman stepped up to the podium after Notre Dame‘s 31-24 win over No. 1 Miami (FL) on Saturday night. Freeman spoke candidly about his emotions in securing the biggest victory of the season to date before pitching his team to the College Football Playoff committee.

Marcus Freeman is ‘Grateful’ for His Team’s Fight in the Big Win

“You’re grateful to the people that helped your team get to that point and find a way to get that victory and all the support that you have. I’m so proud of those guys the way they battled,” said Freeman at the open of his postgame press conference.

He also brought the significance of the win, both for his team and the Irish fanbase, at this point in the season.

“A special moment for them,” Freeman said. “I’m so happy for our players because they put a lot of work in to achieve this. They’re a dang good football team, and they beat a dang good football team.”

Freeman even took the opportunity to praise the fight of his group, saying how Notre Dame’s performance showed a resilience and an ability to win tough games.

Notre Dame Should Now Be a Lock for the College Football Playoff

“When it mattered the most, we executed,” he said. “It got a little ugly in that second half, and we talked about this moment before the game. I said at some point in the game, there’s going to be a struggle. I don’t know when it’s going to be, but they battle through it and they execute it when it matters the most,” Freeman added.

Having entered the day ranked at No. 11 by College Football Playoff committee in their first rankings of the season, Freeman’s team should enjoy a significant jump up. And with a remaining regular season schedule of Boston College, SMU and Syracuse, the Fighting Irish, now 8-1, should be a lock to be included in the College Football Playoff, barring an epic collapse.