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NBC Reveals Replacement for Dan Hicks on Notre Dame Broadcast After His Passing

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U.S. Ski & Snowboard's 59th Annual Gold Medal Gala
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NEW YORK, NEW YORK - OCTOBER 23: Dan Hicks attends U.S. Ski & Snowboard's 59th Annual Gold Medal Gala at The Ziegfeld Ballroom on October 23, 2025 in New York City. (Photo by Arturo Holmes/Getty Images)

Tragic news struck the sports and broadcasting world Thursday when longtime NBC Sports play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks suddenly died at age 64.

Hicks married ESPN host Hannah Storm, who shared the news on social media and revealed that her husband died from an “acute illness.”

Throughout his illustrious broadcasting career with NBC, Hicks became well known for his coverage of golf and the Olympics, but also, Notre Dame football.

During his second stint as the play-by-play announcer for Fighting Irish games, he was gearing up to call this weekend’s matchup against Boston College alongside Jason Garrett.

Via Notre Dame: “We are saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, longtime NBC sports broadcaster, @NDFootball play-by-play announcer and husband of 1983 graduate Hannah Storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

NBC Names Replacement for Hicks on Saturday

While it will be an extremely difficult and emotional task, NBC has named the broadcaster who will take Hicks’ place for Saturday’s contest.

According to Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter, NBC will have Jason Benetti replace Hicks as the play-by-play announcer. Garrett will remain the color commentator, while Caroline Pineda will serve as the sideline reporter.

Benetti is the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s MLB coverage and has extensive experience calling a variety of sports. That makes him a strong option to step in and handle what will undoubtedly be a difficult assignment Saturday night.

NBC has just two Notre Dame games remaining on its schedule this season. That means Benetti will likely call one more game before the network decides whether to name him Hicks’ full-time replacement or find someone else to take over the role in 2027 and beyond.

Hicks’ History as Notre Dame Broadcaster

Hicks made his Notre Dame broadcasting debut in 2013, replacing Tom Hammond. Mike Tirico took over the role in 2017, leading to a seven-year hiatus from the college football broadcast booth for Hicks.

However, Hicks returned in 2024 to replace Jac Collinsworth and continued calling Notre Dame games until his passing.

Cole Sullivan Cole Sullivan is a sports journalist for Heavy.com covering the NFL, NBA, college football, and college basketball. A member of the United States Basketball Writers Association, he has written for FanSided, Athlon Sports, The Sporting News, and Newsweek. Sullivan earned an Associate degree from Franklin Pierce University and a Bachelor's degree from Lynn University, where he studied Communications and Media Studies with a focus on Sports Journalism. More about Cole Sullivan

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NBC Reveals Replacement for Dan Hicks on Notre Dame Broadcast After His Passing

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