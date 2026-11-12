NBC Reveals Replacement for Dan Hicks on Notre Dame Broadcast After His Passing

Tragic news struck the sports and broadcasting world Thursday when longtime NBC Sports play-by-play announcer Dan Hicks suddenly died at age 64.

Hicks married ESPN host Hannah Storm, who shared the news on social media and revealed that her husband died from an “acute illness.”

Throughout his illustrious broadcasting career with NBC, Hicks became well known for his coverage of golf and the Olympics, but also, Notre Dame football.

During his second stint as the play-by-play announcer for Fighting Irish games, he was gearing up to call this weekend’s matchup against Boston College alongside Jason Garrett.

Via Notre Dame: “We are saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, longtime NBC sports broadcaster, @NDFootball play-by-play announcer and husband of 1983 graduate Hannah Storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones.”

We are saddened by the sudden passing of Dan Hicks, longtime NBC sports broadcaster, @NDFootball play-by-play announcer and husband of 1983 graduate Hannah Storm. Our thoughts and prayers are with his family, friends and loved ones. https://t.co/3yk7kFTqrP — The Fighting Irish (@FightingIrish) November 12, 2026

NBC Names Replacement for Hicks on Saturday

While it will be an extremely difficult and emotional task, NBC has named the broadcaster who will take Hicks’ place for Saturday’s contest.

According to Tony Maglio of The Hollywood Reporter, NBC will have Jason Benetti replace Hicks as the play-by-play announcer. Garrett will remain the color commentator, while Caroline Pineda will serve as the sideline reporter.

Jason Benetti will replace Dan Hicks in the booth on Saturday when Notre Dame hosts Boston College, per @THR. Hicks had spent two stints as play-by-play announcer for NBC’s Notre Dame game broadcasts in addition to being recognized for his work on Olympics and golf events. https://t.co/BwfIT816bA — Yahoo Sports (@YahooSports) November 12, 2026

Benetti is the lead play-by-play announcer for NBC’s MLB coverage and has extensive experience calling a variety of sports. That makes him a strong option to step in and handle what will undoubtedly be a difficult assignment Saturday night.

NBC has just two Notre Dame games remaining on its schedule this season. That means Benetti will likely call one more game before the network decides whether to name him Hicks’ full-time replacement or find someone else to take over the role in 2027 and beyond.

Hicks’ History as Notre Dame Broadcaster

Hicks made his Notre Dame broadcasting debut in 2013, replacing Tom Hammond. Mike Tirico took over the role in 2017, leading to a seven-year hiatus from the college football broadcast booth for Hicks.

However, Hicks returned in 2024 to replace Jac Collinsworth and continued calling Notre Dame games until his passing.