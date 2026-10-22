Oregon TE Cited For Speeding On Same Night Of Evan Stewart Arrest

Oregon football is in hot water after Saturday’s 17-14 win over the Nebraska Cornhuskers, and it has nothing to do with on-field performance.

At least two Oregon players have become a popular topic of discussion since that victory, and not for any good reason.

After rumors early in the week surrounding the team and what some thought was a potential street racing incident involving multiple players, it has been revealed ight end Jamari Johnson was cited for speeding the same night that Ducks wide receiver Evan Stewart was arrested on DUII charges.

Oregon TE Jamari Johnson Cited For Speeding On Night Of Evan Stewart’s Arrest

Stewart was not the only Oregon football player to get in legal trouble recently.

Johnson, according to court records, was cited at 3:51 a.m. on Sunday in Springfield. That is merely one hour before Stewart was stopped an arrested in what is currently considered to be a completed unrelated incident.

“He was not involved in the high-speed pursuit,” Crolly said Wednesday afternoon to OregonLive. “We are still seeking the drivers in that case. He was stopped well before Mr. Stewart’s arrest, so he was not part of the group of cars that were in the area when Mr. Stewart was stopped.”

The situation has drawn confusion, and this statement raised eyebrows after Ryan Clarke of The Oregonian reported Wednesday that the case number on Johnson’s citation matches that of another high-speed chase still under investigation.

Oregon Head Coach Dan Lanning Addresses Evan Stewart Situation

Lanning fielded media questions about Stewart’s arrest, unsurprisingly, shortly after it occurred. The head coach said the program would handle disciplinary action internally and that Stewart’s behavior “didn’t match our standards.”

“There will be an appropriate action taken. Still gathering some details with what that situation looks like,” Lanning said earlier in the week.

“(Disciplinary action) would be handled internally,” Lanning continued. “I’m not gonna respond to any other questions about that. We’re gonna handle that with our guys.”

Stewart’s arraignment has yet to be set.