Oregon has landed a running back who has spent his senior season piling up touchdowns in Texas.

Four-star prospect Javian Jones-Priest committed to the Ducks on Nov. 26, Rivals’ Hayes Fawcett reported. The Arlington Martin standout had decommitted from Virginia Tech two days earlier.

“Going home.. Sco Ducks 🦆‼️” Jones-Priest told Fawcett.

Fawcett listed the 2027 recruit at 5-foot-10 and 196 pounds. His decision gives coach Dan Lanning a nice backfield addition as the early signing period approaches.

It also brings Oregon back to a prospect who chose another program in the spring, as the Ducks were among Jones-Priest’s finalists when he picked the Hokies in May.

Six months later, they have secured his pledge.

Oregon Adds a Running Back With 36 Touchdowns

Jones-Priest’s production is clear for Oregon.

The senior has rushed for 1,478 yards and scored 36 total touchdowns this season, the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reported. He has averaged 7.9 yards per carry while helping Martin reach 12-0.

His recent stretch has been even stronger. Over his last five games, Jones-Priest has rushed for 839 yards and scored 22 touchdowns, averaging 10.1 yards per attempt, according to the newspaper.

Those performances have helped drive a turnaround at Martin. After missing the postseason in 2024 and 2025, the Warriors won the District 3-6A championship this fall. Their run included snapping Aledo’s 136-game district winning streak.

Martin next battles an unbeaten team, Lewisville, in the regional round on Nov. 28.

Jones-Priest entered his senior year with established action. Dave Campbell’s Texas Football credits him with 1,154 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns and first-team all-district honors during his junior season.

His speed adds to the appeal. Oregon Ducks on SI reported track times of 10.41 seconds in the 100 meters and 21.25 in the 200.

Rivals ranks Jones-Priest No. 262 nationally and No. 21 among running backs in the 2027 class. That is Rivals’ individual evaluation, separate from its industry ranking.

Ducks Finish Pursuit After Virginia Tech Commitment

Virginia Tech initially won this recruitment on May 19.

Jones-Priest selected the Hokies over a group that included Oregon, SMU, Northwestern, Oklahoma State, Florida and TCU, Rivals reported at the time.

Both of his parents attended TCU.

He credited Virginia Tech’s attention during an official visit and spoke favorably about coach James Franklin. Oregon nevertheless remained involved.

According to the SI report, a planned Nov. 14 trip to Eugene fell through because of travel disruptions. Jones-Priest was subsequently expected to visit for Oregon’s Nov. 28 regular-season finale against Washington.

His commitment arrived before that anticipated trip.

The same report identified four-star CaDarius McMiller as Oregon’s existing running back pledge. Jones-Priest gives the Ducks another Texas prospect at the position as they work toward completing their 2027 class.

The result rewards a pursuit for Lanning that continued well past Jones-Priest’s original decision. And it could definitely bode well for the Ducks in the future.