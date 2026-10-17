Oregon Reportedly Set To Start QB Brock Thomas Over Dylan Raiola

Oregon is set to start Brock Thomas at quarterback against Nebraska on Saturday evening, Pete Nakos of On3 reported ahead of the contest.

The move comes after Ducks backup signal-caller Dylan Raiola struggled in the team’s 17-15 loss to UCLA last week. Oregon benched Raiola in favor of Thomas after he completed just six of his 19 passes for 43 yards with two interceptions. He also lost a fumble.

Raiola did not rush or pass for a single score in the complete disaster of an outing, but Thomas gave the Ducks something of a spark when he entered the game off the bench, going 11-of-15 for 156 yards and one touchdown.

Thomas has completed 14 of 20 pass attempts for 172 yards and a touchdown in limited action so far this season.

Oregon Ducks Set To Start Brock Thomas Over Dylan Raiola, Dante Moore Continues Recovery

With the move to make Thomas the starter, the Ducks are now on their third quarterback after losing top 2027 NFL Draft prospect and QB1, Dante Moore, to a concussion on Sept. 26 against USC after he took a nasty and controversial hit from Trojans defender Desman Stephens.

There is no official date or timeframe that has been named on when Moore is expected to return. The fact Moore is participating in any capacity during practice sessions currently does provide some reason for optimism, though.

“He’s out there at practice, throwing the ball,” Lanning told the media earlier in the week. “It’s exciting to see, but we’ll let that play out as we communicate it.

But, in the meantime, it will be interesting to see how things play out and if Thomas ultimately maintains his position as the Ducks and the Cornhuskers kick off at 11 p.m. ET in Autzen Stadium.