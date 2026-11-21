The UCF Knights had a handful of standout performances against the Iowa State Cyclones on Friday. Those all deserve some kind of recognition, but arguably none more so than wide receiver Josh Derry.

Derry finished the game with 4 receptions for 125 yards and 3 touchdowns. That’s 31.2 yards per reception. In the process, he made a bit of history in the Big 12 conference.

Per ESPN Insights, Derry is the shortest player with at least 3 touchdowns and 125 receiving yards in the Big 12 since 2015.

“At 5’9″, Josh Derry is the shortest Big 12 player with at least 125 REC YDS and 3 REC TD in a game since TCU’s Kavontae Turpin (5’9″) had 138 REC YDS and 4 REC TD against Texas on Oct. 3, 2015,” ESPN Insights wrote.

What to Know About UCF Knights WR Josh Derry

Josh Derry is in his first season with UCF but his fourth in college football. He had previously played at Monmouth, an FCS program. That’s a place he ended up, in large part, due to being undersized. Coming off a First-Team All-CAA season in 2025, though, he got a chance at the Power Four level.

A Baltimore native, Derry has taken full advantage of his opportunity at UCF. In 11 games, he has 56 receptions for 833 yards and 7 touchdowns. Derry has also acted as a kick returner at times for the Knights, making him one of their most versatile weapons.

UCF head coach Scott Frost would be asked about the journey Derry has made in his career following the game.

“Yeah, JD’s had a few good weeks here. We’ve got a lot of good receivers, so I’m always reluctant to pick one out, but man, he came in like a pro. He’s just kept getting better. It’s kind of cool. I coached at Northern Iowa, not far from Ames, for a couple years early in my career, and there were a lot of good players there,” Frost said.

“Sometimes those guys have a little chip on their shoulder because they’re not at a Power Four school somewhere. It’s awesome to see somebody get an opportunity and then make the most of it. The best predictor of future performance is past performance. He found a way to be great at a different level, and he’s finding a way to make a difference at this level.”

Derry does still have one season of eligibility, thanks to the new rule allowing players to play five seasons of college football, with no redshirt necessary. UCF will probably need to go out and find some money to retain him, otherwise he may be playing himself into another opportunity.

What’s Next for UCF?

With the win against Iowa State, UCF became bowl eligible for the first time since 2023. What bowl they end up going to hasn’t been decided just yet, and it could change depending on the other results that come in during the next couple of weeks.

The biggest result for UCF to look at, of course, is their final game of the season. That’s a road trip to play the Colorado Buffaloes.

With a win there, UCF could clinch a winning season. At 7-5 for the regular season, they could lose the bowl and still walk away with a winning record in 2026. Having a winning record is something that the Knights haven’t managed since 2022. That was their final season in the AAC.