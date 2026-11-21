Going into Friday night’s game against the Iowa State Cyclones, it made sense for the UCF Knights to be nervous. Head coach Scott Frost had seen his team struggle with emotions, and they were coming off a bad loss. Meanwhile, the Cyclones were coming off a blowout win of their own.

It turns out, there wasn’t much for UCF to worry about. The Knights dominated, eventually pulling away to win 48-17 and become bowl eligible for the first time since 2023.

After the game, Frost was all smiles. He explained that a lot of UCF’s success was that they finally got healthy and had their intended team on the field.

“Well, we were healthy again,” Scott Frost said. “We practiced well. We had a lot of energy. I made sure of that, the coaching staff made sure of that, and the players made sure of that. That doesn’t guarantee you’re going to win, but it gives you your best chance. And I’ve said it a hundred times, this league’s so close. Iowa State has put up a lot of points on a lot of people, and they’ve beaten some good teams.

“I felt like we just had a little more energy tonight. We tempoed them and kind of, I think, wore them out a little bit in the first quarter, second quarter. You’ve got to be at your best to win in this league, and we were closer to it tonight.”

The UCF Knights Played With Excellent Team Speed

The 48 points were the most a Scott Frost-coached team at UCF has scored against a Power 4 opponent since October 18th a season ago, when they put up 45 in a win against West Virginia. A major reason for that was that UCF was able to use its team speed to exploit some weaknesses on Iowa State’s defense.

“Yeah, I think we capitalized on our team speed this week,” Frost said. “We got some guys open. I think the tempo helps kind of make the speed lean even more in our direction. The guys were juiced up and ready to play. And they’re always ready to play, but it seemed like they had that bounce today. When we have that, we’ve got a lot of team speed, and it showed up on a few plays today.”

Wide receivers, like Josh Derry and his 3-touchdown game, showed off that team speed. So did the running game, where UCF had 205 yards as a team. Now healthy, Duke Watson contributed 113 of those while quarterback Alonza Barnett had 43 yards and a touchdown on the ground.

“Yeah, it was a combination of a lot of things. I thought the line blocked really well tonight. Maybe the biggest play in the game, shockingly, besides the turnovers, was when I think it was a 14-point game, and Duke almost got tackled for an eight-yard loss, and he turned it into a nine-yard gain, and we went and scored. That was a huge play, and that’s just individual effort. But the line blocked well for him, tight ends blocked well, receivers sold out,” Frost said.

“We’ve got some talented guys in the backfield that are home-run threats. So it’s good to have him back. And like I said, I think this is the healthiest we’ve been in a long time, so that made a difference.”

Turnovers Fueled UCF on Defense

Going into the game, Frost made it clear that the goal, first and foremost, for the defense was to stop Iowa State running back Aiden Flora. He ended up getting his, with 171 rushing yards and 2 touchdowns. However, the defense was able to make key plays when it counted, which turned the game on its head.

“Last week, our defense fought hard,” Frost said. “We just never made any plays that really impacted the game on defense. Today, I can’t give them enough credit.”

UCF’s defense ended up forcing 4 turnovers. That included 3 fumbles and 1 interception. They also held Iowa State to 1 of 10 on third downs and 2 of 4 on fourth downs, with a couple of key stops in the second half to give their offense short fields.

“The defense had, I think, four turnovers and two fourth-down stops. That changes the game. And we got some sacks. We need more of that going forward. I told the defense after the game, you don’t have to stop them every time if you get a turnover. You don’t have to work as hard if you get a turnover. You can get off the field. And man, it was awesome to see that tonight,” Frost said.

“Hats off to the defensive staff and the guys on defense. That gave us short fields, and the offense capitalized most of the time. So those are game-changing plays.”

UCF doesn’t yet know its bowl destination. What the Knights do know is that they’ll need to put together another strong performance next week on the road against Colorado.