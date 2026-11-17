The North Carolina Tar Heels could be looking at a key quarterback decision this week, because Billy Edwards is dealing with an injury.

That could call on UNC’s Bill Belichick to make the choice to start freshman Travis Burgess at QB.

If that happens, there’ll certainly be a question of whether Burgess has enough experience to get the job done.

Belichick was asked about that at his Monday press conference and made a pretty clear point about what might matter and what might not.

Bill Belichick References Tom Brady

Belichick was asked about the experience level of Burgess and proceeded to point out that he has coached a team to a lot of wins with a backup QB who had previously been buried on Michigan’s depth chart in college.

This is how beat reporter Michael McCleary relayed the story on X on Monday, with a clear and amusing hint of sarcasm:

#UNC coach Bill Belichick, asked about the experience factor if freshman QB Travis Burgess has to play, mentioned that he’s won a Super Bowl with an inexperienced QB who used to be a fourth-stringer at Michigan. He didn’t say a name, so not sure who he was talking about. — Michael McCleary (@MikeJMcCleary) November 16, 2026

Belichick isn’t saying Burgess is Brady. He does appear to be pointing out that he’s a coach with quite the experience winning in a variety of ways. Belichick certainly won’t be intimidated by Burgess leading his offense.

Travis Burgess Decision

Edwards is dealing with an undisclosed injury, so no one quite knows how long he’ll be out.

In the meantime, Burgess has a lot of promise.

Burgess ran eight times for 35 yards against Louisville while also completing 6-of-11 passes for 59 yards. He was intercepted late in the game, though, a blemish ruining what had otherwise been a pretty solid cameo.

Burgess had been ranked as a four-star recruit by ESPN.

UNC captain Jordan Shipp said after the Louisville loss that Burgess is “the future of the program.”

Another captain, Derek McDonald, also had high praise for Burgess after the Louisville game.

“He’s a pretty electric, super-fast kid back there,” McDonald said. “He has a ton of talent; I think it’s just exciting to see a little bit of that.”

It remains to be seen what will happen, but Burgess seems like an exciting talent for the Tar Heels.