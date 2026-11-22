North Carolina and North Carolina State will close the college football regular season against one another on Saturday, Nov. 28.

The Tar Heels and Wolfpack have both had bumpy rides this season, but a rivalry game is always a chance to finish a season on a strong note.

In this case, UNC and NC State also have something similar on the line: bowl eligibility.

Bowl Eligibility for UNC, NC State

In college football, a team achieves bowl game eligibility by winning six games in the regular season (with a few exceptions).

North Carolina and NC State both will head into their rivalry game with records of 5-6.

It’s not often that a matchup in the final week looks like that. One team will win and get a chance to go to a bowl game. The other will lose and have its season end.

Bowl Game Importance vs. Nuisance

The tricky part here is that in 2026, bowl games aren’t all that they used to be.

They used to be prestigious opportunities to play one more game, while also getting a lot more practice time that can help the roster down the road.

Now in the transfer portal era, it’s complicated. Players want to get to their next schools before it’s too late. Rosters can become so depleted that there aren’t even enough guys to play a bowl game.

That could be in play for NC State, which has changed coaches and will have Philip Rivers taking over. Coaching changes these day result in mass departures, and it’s not necessarily worth it for Wolfpack players to stick around and play in the bowl game if they don’t plan on being at North Carolina State next year.

UNC is probably the team that would benefit from a bowl game more, a chance to build some more development time in at the end of Bill Belichick’s second season in charge.

The bowls are also not viewed as importantly as the College Football Playoff has expanded. The whole system is changing, and it’s a lot different than it used to be.

Still, a 5-6 vs. 5-6 clash has a bit more excitement because of the bowl implications, even if there’s some complexity to the actual meaning of bowl games in 2026.