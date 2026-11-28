Bill Belichick ended his second regular season with the North Carolina Tar Heels by doing something no UNC coach had done since 2020: beating NC State.

The Tar Heels secured bowl eligibility for the first time under Belichick with a 35-6 win over the Wolfpack on Saturday at Kenan Stadium, finishing the regular season 6-6 after losing four of their previous five games.

And it appears Belichick will get another year to build on what the Tar Heels accomplished in his second season in Chapel Hill.

Belichick’s future at UNC had been a topic of discussion in recent weeks, particularly with the guaranteed portion of his five-year contract set to expire after next season.

Bill Belichick Expected to Return to UNC in 2027

Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes reported Saturday that multiple sources expect Belichick to return for a third season at North Carolina in 2027.

“After a chaotic and disappointing 2025 season that yielded a 4-8 record, Belichick found his footing in the offseason. UNC sources shared their optimism during the summer months about an improved product on the field, due in large part to necessary adjustments behind the scenes, ranging from Belichick’s transition to the college game to an elevated talent pool to the arrival of offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino,” Barnes wrote.

The Tar Heels lost to Notre Dame, Miami and Louisville by a combined 16 points this season. Barnes noted that North Carolina played its toughest schedule in a decade, ranking among the nation’s top 25 in strength of schedule.

UNC chancellor Lee Roberts told WRAL’s Brian Murphy earlier this month that the school and Belichick had not discussed changes to his contract or his future with the program.

“We continue to strongly support the football program and, obviously, evaluate how things have gone at the end of the season, not in the middle of the season,” Roberts said.

Belichick’s five-year, $50 million deal runs through the 2029 season. He is still due $10 million in guaranteed compensation in 2027, but the final two years of his contract aren’t guaranteed.

The Tar Heels outscored NC State 21-0 in the second half and finished with 478 yards of offense.

Bill Belichick Has Big Offseason Ahead With UNC

Some of the biggest plays in Saturday’s win came from members of Belichick’s 40-player freshman class.

Quarterback Travis Burgess completed 22 of 32 passes for 373 yards and three touchdowns without an interception in his second career start. Fellow freshmen Jaziel Hart intercepted two passes and Jaden Jefferson returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown.

Keeping Burgess in Chapel Hill figures to be among Belichick’s biggest priorities this offseason.

“The next crucial step for Belichick is in player retention and transfer portal acquisitions. The first piece of that puzzle is Burgess, a dual-threat quarterback Belichick and his offensive staff have been high on since arriving in Chapel Hill nearly two years ago,” Barnes wrote.

UNC also has yet to permanently replace general manager Michael Lombardi, who resigned in September. Former Michigan general manager Sean Magee has been consulting with the Tar Heels since October, according to Barnes.

North Carolina will have seven home games next season, beginning with its opener against North Alabama on Aug. 28. The Tar Heels will also play nine ACC games for the first time, with Louisville, Duke, Wake Forest and Virginia Tech among their opponents.