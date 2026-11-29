Bill Belichick’s first season at North Carolina was one to forget. A week ago, his second wasn’t looking much better.

The Tar Heels entered Saturday at 5-6 after a 41-24 loss to Virginia, with the rival NC State Wolfpack standing between them and a bowl game. NC State had also won the last five meetings.

However, UNC saved its best for last.

True freshman quarterback Travis Burgess threw for 373 yards and three touchdowns in a 35-6 rout at Kenan Stadium, giving Belichick his first bowl-eligible team in Chapel Hill. And one of college football’s most recognizable voices loved every second of it.

Kirk Herbstreit Reacts to Bill Belichick’s Locker Room Celebration

After the game, the Tar Heels shared a video of players celebrating with the 74-year-old Belichick in the locker room.

It’s not often you see the famously stoic coach this happy, and ESPN’s Kirk Herbstreit took notice.

“So good. Got em to 6-6 and bowl eligibility. Love to see that passion!” Herbstreit posted on X.

So good. Got em to 6-6 and bowl eligibility. Love to see that passion! https://t.co/3IcbUHyK0x — Kirk Herbstreit (@KirkHerbstreit) November 28, 2026

Herbstreit has been in Belichick’s corner for a while. He was on the call for Belichick’s UNC debut last year — a 48-14 loss to TCU. And when critics piled on during that 4-8 season, Herbstreit argued Belichick needed a couple of recruiting classes to get his own players in the building.

Belichick made it clear this one meant a little more than a regular win.

“I mean, we earned it,” Belichick said. “Last year, we didn’t earn it, so we didn’t get to experience it. And so, whatever we earn, we’ll enjoy and take advantage of it. We’ll see what that brings.”

He also took a playful shot at the rivalry drought.

“It’s certainly been reminded a lot that nobody here has beaten NC State, so at least we don’t have to talk about that anymore,” Belichick said.

Bill Belichick Expected to Return to UNC

The win may have done more than just extend the season.

Belichick is expected to return to North Carolina for a third season in 2027, according to Inside Carolina’s Greg Barnes. That’s a big change from a week ago, when his future in Chapel Hill seemed to be in question.

Saturday’s performance certainly helped his case.

Burgess, who took over after starter Billy Edwards Jr. got hurt against Louisville on Nov. 14, did most of his damage early. He threw for 238 yards and two touchdowns in the first half alone.

Wide receiver Jordan Shipp (8 catches, 158 yards, two touchdowns) went over 1,000 yards while Trech Kekahuna added eight catches for 105 yards and a score. Jaden Jefferson also returned the opening kickoff of the second half 100 yards for a touchdown — his second kick-return TD this season.

The defense did its part too. NC State quarterback CJ Bailey threw three second-half interceptions, and the Tar Heels held the Wolfpack to just 262 total yards.

UNC will learn its bowl destination soon. If it wins, it will be the program’s first bowl victory since 2019.