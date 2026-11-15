Bill Belichick Addresses UNC’s Postgame Brawl After Loss to Louisville

The North Carolina Tar Heels continue to take strides in the right direction under head coach Bill Belichick in his second season.

While they’re still a team sitting around .500, they’ve remained competitive pretty much every week against the opponents they’ve faced.

That was the case Saturday night, when they fell just short in a 16-14 thriller against the Louisville Cardinals at home in Chapel Hill.

Postgame Brawl Breaks Out After UNC Game

Unfortunately, the ugly postgame brawl between the two teams overshadowed what had been a hard-fought game.

It started with opposing linemen pushing and shoving before multiple players from both teams jumped in.

Check it out:

North Carolina and Louisville ends in an all-out brawl😳 (via ESPN) https://t.co/LwGWHi6GRu — On3 (@On3) November 15, 2026

Belichick Sounds Off on Postgame Brawl

The second-year UNC coach, who is all about no-nonsense football, made his displeasure with his team’s postgame actions extremely clear when speaking to the media.

“You play the game between the whistles, that’s not what we’re here for,” Belichick said, via the Associated Press. “We got out there and got everybody out as quickly as possible.”

Belichick was, in fact, one of the UNC coaches heavily involved in trying to break up the fight and get his players off the field when it happened.

Looking at North Carolina

With the loss, UNC has now fallen to 5-5 on the season and remains just one win away from becoming bowl eligible.

They’ve lost three of their last four games by a combined six points, and all five of their losses have come by 11 points or fewer.

So it’s safe to say Belichick has them moving in the right direction, even if the results in the win column aren’t where they’d like them to be at this point in the season.

Nonetheless, UNC will finish the regular season with a road matchup against Virginia next week before hosting rival NC State.