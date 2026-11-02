UNC’s Bill Belichick Fires Back at Reporter Over Question About Jordon Hudson

The North Carolina Tar Heels, coached by the legendary Bill Belichick, played the No. 1-ranked Miami Hurricanes down to the wire on Saturday night.

However, they fell short 38-35 in a shootout, dropping to 4-4 on the season in Belichick’s second year at the helm.

You’d think the focus would be on the football game and how well UNC played against Miami, but that somehow wasn’t the case this past weekend.

Instead, reports surfaced about Belichick’s personal life, revealing that he and his girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, broke up at some point last year but remain “committed to their business partnerships and remain close friends,” according to TMZ.

Belichick Fires Back at Reporter Over Hudson Question

On Monday, likely not the best time to ask Belichick a question about his personal life, a reporter decided to ask him about the recent rumors surrounding his breakup with Hudson.

As expected from someone who has spoken to the media for several decades, Belichick wanted no part of it.

“Do you work for a tabloid now” Belichick said. “Yeah, I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.”

“Yeah, I’ll keep my personal comments and relationships to myself if that’s alright with you.” 😳 Bill Belichick was asked about the report that he and his 24-year-old girlfriend, Jordon Hudson, quietly broke up about a year ago. https://t.co/7c74DY04N6 — New York Post Sports (@nypostsports) November 2, 2026

Belichick & Hudson’s Dating Timeline

When the couple began publicly dating, it went viral, largely due to their 49-year age gap.

They first met in 2021 but didn’t begin dating until 2024, after Belichick split from his wife of 16 years in 2023.

In December 2024, Belichick and Hudson stepped onto the red carpet at a New York City museum gala, drawing widespread media attention to their relationship. From that point on, their appearances together continued to make headlines.

The longtime NFL coach later took over as head football coach of the Tar Heels in 2025, with Hudson by his side throughout his first season. While the two have apparently gone their separate ways romantically, they remain business partners.