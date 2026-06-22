Is the Cubs-Mets Game Delayed Today? When Will it Start?

Rain is already hammering Citi Field in Queens, and the Cubs-Mets game scheduled for 7:10 p.m. ET Monday is staring down a serious delay threat — or worse.

Nonetheless, the Mets were told to “prepare to play,” according to an ESPN report. The chances that the game would start on time appeared slim to none, however.

“It’s pouring at Citi Field and rain is in the forecast until 11 p.m. (according to my phone), but [Mets manager] Carlos Mendoza said the Mets and Cubs have been told to prepare to play tonight’s game,” wrote ESPN reporter Jorge Castillo at about 4:50 p.m. ET. “The Cubs were rained out yesterday in Chicago.”

The decision as to whether to officially delay the game was being held back, according to Cubs manager Craig Counsell.

“Craig Counsell relayed that the forecast is ‘messy,’ but thought was that decision-makers likely to wait to see what forecast looks like closer to scheduled game time,” wrote Chicago Sun-Times beat writer Vinnie Duber.

Sports meteoroligust Kevin Roth sounded a cautiously optimistic note, in a post via social media.

“I think the Mets play today,” Roth wrote, “but can’t promise it.”

The storm isn’t just a passing summer shower. A flood watch remains in effect for New York City through early Tuesday morning, with forecasters projecting 1 to 2 inches or more of rainfall, localized flash flooding and gusty winds across the region, a full-evening weather siege descending on what will already be a difficult homestand for a Mets club fighting to stay relevant in the NL East.

No official announcement of a delay in the Cubs-Mets game had been officially announced as of 6 p.m., 70 minutes before scheduled first pitch. In fact, the Mets official social media had not even mentioned the rain, or any possible delay.

Rain Delay Risk for Cubs-Mets at Citi Field Tonight

Conditions at game time look almost impossible. A 73% chance of rain is expected at first pitch, according to RotoWire‘s MLB weather tracker — and the hourly forecast gets no better from there, with a 56% rain probability holding steady through 8, 9 and 10 p.m. ET. Wind is blowing right to left at 15 mph. Temperatures figure to sit in the low 70s with southerly winds pushing the worst of the system directly over Flushing through the prime evening hours.

Mendoza told both clubs to prepare to play tonight, according to Castillo, but preparing to play and actually playing are two different things when the sky is actively opening up over Citi Field in Flushing. Under MLB rules, a lightning strike within a prescribed radius triggers a mandatory stoppage regardless of whether the home team wants to push through. A suspended game resumes from the exact point of interruption. A full postponement sends the teams back to the scheduling office to locate a makeup date, typically a doubleheader slot or an available off-day on the calendar.

The Cubs entered Monday at 40-37, playing well enough that another disruption to their road schedule is a genuine inconvenience. They were already rained out in Chicago on Sunday, meaning this road trip has now had its rhythm broken by weather before it even settled into Queens. For the Mets, sitting at 34-43 and last in the NL East, the calculus is messier and the margin for error considerably thinner.

Shota Imanaga, Kodai Senga Rotation Implications

Chicago’s scheduled starter is left-hander Shota Imanaga, who carries a 4-6 record and a 4.26 ERA with a 1.06 WHIP across 86.2 innings this season. He has been the more reliable arm in this pitching matchup. A postponement disrupts his rest schedule and could affect usage later in the series or the homestand, but the Cubs have the rotation depth to absorb one hiccup on the road.

New York’s situation is considerably more fragile. Kodai Senga takes the ball with a 0-5 record and a 9.00 ERA, posting a 1.88 WHIP across just 24 innings pitched in what has been a punishing return from injury. A postponement would delay his next outing or force the Mets into a bullpen game — neither scenario is especially appealing for a team already working with a taxed and thin pitching staff.

Back-to-back weather disruptions compound the problem at the roster level. Doubleheaders accelerate bullpen fatigue and can create short-rest situations elsewhere in the rotation. The Philadelphia Phillies follow the Cubs into Citi Field next, which means New York’s margin for absorbing schedule chaos is shrinking fast.