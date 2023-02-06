‘Not True’ – Rumors About Barcelona’s Ansu Fati Denied

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati’s future remains the subject of speculation, with the 20-year-old struggling for starts with the Catalan giants since returning to full fitness.

A host of clubs have been linked with the Spain international, including Bavarian giants Bayern Munich, after seeing Fati start just 7 games for Xavi’s side in La Liga so far in 2022-23.

Yet rumors of interest from Bayern appear to be wide of the mark. Bild’s Christian Falk has confirmed it is “not true” that the Bundesliga champions want to try and land Fati in the summer transfer window.

Manchester United have also been linked with a move for Fati, but Xavi sent out a strong message when asked about potential interest from the Red Devils and insisted he is not interested in seeing the youngster leave.

Follow the Heavy on Barcelona Facebook page for the latest breaking news, rumors and content!

Ansu and Ferran Struggling At Barcelona

Speculation about Fati’s future is unlikely to disappear with the forward finding it hard to make an impact despite having put his injury problems aside. The youngster has a good chance currently to make an impression, as Ousmane Dembele is out injured, but has only featured as a late substitute in Barca’s last two games.

Ferran Torres is in a similar situation. The Spain international, who arrived in January 2022 from Manchester City in a deal worth 55 million euros, is rapidly losing prominence and has only made six La Liga starts this season.

Xavi has offered his full backing to Torres this season despite his struggles. The coach has described Torres as an “example” to the rest of the squad and insists he has blind faith in the former Manchester CIty man.

Summer signing Raphinha has been the main benficiary of Dembele’s absence so far and has been staking a claim for a spot. The Brazil international has 2 goals and 2 assists in his last 4 appearances in all competitions.

Could Barcelona Sell Ansu Fati?

A Fati departure continues to look unlikely, not least because his current deal includes a buyout clause set at an eye-popping 1 billion euros. The clause has been inserted to ward off any potential admirers.

Yet the club remain in a perilous financial position, meaning a tempting offer may be considered. Diario Sport report that Barcelona “would only be willing” to consider selling Fati if an “astronomical” offer arrives.

There’s no doubting Fati’s potential, particularly after he burst onto the scene and broke a host of records for club and country, but his inability so far to return to his best form after a long injury lay-off will be of concern to the Catalan giants.

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has said it would be “incomprehensible” to sell Fati and he doesn’t expect the club to get up on the youngster yet. However, the longer Fati spends on the bench the more uncertainty over his future will increase.

READ NEXT: Xavi Reacts To Barcelona Forward’s Angry Substitution