Struggling Barcelona Forward Wanted By Seven Clubs: Report

Barcelona forward Ansu Fati may be struggling for goals and starts at the Camp Nou this season but he remains in demand across Europe with a host of top clubs chasing his signature.

Bundesliga champions Bayern Munich have shown the most interest in the attacker so far but another six clubs are also keen on the 20-year-old, as reported by Mundo Deportivo.

Premier League giants Arsenal and Tottenham are also thought to be admirers of the youngster, while Manchester United have also been linked with the Spain international in recent days.

Manager Xavi has spoken out about the speculation regarding the youngster and made it clear that he is not thinking about selling Fati. However, the forward’s lack of starts, just 7 in La Liga so far in 2022-23, and Barca’s difficult financial position may make the Catalans vulnerable to a big offer.

Clubs may also have noticed that Fati spoke about his frustration at a lack of game time earlier this season, while his father has also called on Xavi to play the forward more if he is to regain his best form.

Will Fati Start Against Sevilla?

Fati was back on the bench last time out against Real Betis but will be hoping that he can feature against Sevilla on Sunday, February 4. The absence of Ousmane Dembele, due to injury, means there is a spot up for grabs in the attack.

However, Xavi also has other options. Raphinha and Ferran Torres are also both fit and available and may get the nod. The Brazilian is the favorite to continue in the team after scoring last time out against Betis.

Xavi told a pre-match press conference that the goal has given the forward a much-needed boost, Raphinha, much like Fati, has endured a difficult season and has only scored four times in La Liga so far.

“A few weeks ago he was a little bit down but this goal helped his morale a lot,” he explainede. “That’s what it does for forwards. But I focus on other things too, the defensive help, the sacrifice for the team. He’s important.”

Fati did actually play for Sevilla in his formative years before joining Barcelona in 2012 and rising through the ranks and into the first team.

Could Barcelona Sell Fati?

The prospect of Barcelona selling Fati is unlikely but not impossible. The club reportedly need to make a big sale in the summer to ease their financial problems, and Fati is definitely one player in the first-team squad who could command a large transfer fee.

Laia Cervelló Herrero at The Athletic has reported that while the Catalans may publicly deny the possibility of selling Fati they certainly haven’t ruled it out.

“Barca looking to sell him next summer is not out of the question, given his lack of prominence under Xavi, the price at which he was once valued and the club’s economic situation,” she reports. “That is a prospect which is officially denied by the club.”

Barcelona legend Rivaldo has insisted that it would be “incomprehensible” to sell Fati given his potential, but the club may have a difficult decision to make if the youngster continues to struggle for form and big-money offers arrives.

