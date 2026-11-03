Flames Legend Jarome Iginla Opens Up About Health Challenges

Calgary Flames fans noticed something unusual recently.

Franchise legend Jarome Iginla appeared recently in Amazon Prime’s documentary called Hometown Giants. The documentary, spearheaded by Vancouver Giants owners Michael Buble and Drew Scott, follows the recent story of the WHL franchise and its players.

Iginla’s son, Joe, currently plays for the team.

In one clip that made the rounds, fans noticed that the 49-year-old Iginla looked and sounded rather unwell.

The clip was reportedly filmed around the time of the NHL Draft, back in June. Iginla also references his son, Joe, not being drafted. He eventually was drafted in the third round by the Flames.

While many fans tried to diagnose it, others clapped back.

“So many unlicensed doctors on here,” one fan said.

Well, on Tuesday, we learned more about what’s really going on with Iginla.

Calgary Flames Jarome Iginla Struggling With “Neurological Issues”

Flames fans were right, as Iginla opened up about his recent health battle.

“Unfortunately, I have been battling some health issues,” Iginla told Sportsnet’s Eric Francis.

“Some neurological issues. I’m not entirely sure what it is. It may be from metal toxins from a reaction to the cobalt hip.” Francis reported that Iginla underwent hip surgery a few years ago. Iginla last played hockey nearly a decade ago, suiting up for both the Colorado Avalanche and Los Angeles Kings in the 2016-17 season. The Hall of Fame winger reportedly endured complications that arose from the hip replacement, which have affected his everyday life. Iginla confirmed to Francis that his energy, weight, and speech have all been altered in the aftermath.

A 2022 study revealed that, following hip replacement surgery with any potential for metal-on-metal friction, cobalt chromium can be released into the bloodstream.

One of the top side effects of this, according to the study, is neurological damage.

Iginla also told Francis that he had high mercury levels in his body. High mercury levels can lead to several issues, according to the Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry, including:

Memory problems and cognitive impairment.

Tremors and involuntary shaking.

Difficulty with balance and coordination.

Numbness or tingling in hands and feet.

Changes in mood, personality and behaviour.

Irritability, anxiety and depression.

Hearing and vision difficulties.

Headaches and sleep disturbances.

Iginla’s Good News Update