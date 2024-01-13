Harrison Butker, 2 Other Chiefs Named Among NFL’s ‘Sexiest’ Players

If you want to have a conversation about who the sexiest player is on the Kansas City Chiefs before their Wild-Card matchup with the Miami Dolphins, the conversation shouldn’t start with quarterback Patrick Mahomes or tight end Travis Kelce. Instead, it should start with kicker Harrison Butker, according to Gamblino.

Gamblino, an online casino site, analyzed several measures of attractiveness to determine who the NFL’s sexiest players are for the 2023-2024 season. The site used the Ranker’s List of The NFL’s Hottest Players of 2023 as a starting point and then ran player images through the Attractiveness Test, which is a “deep learning model that predicts how humans would rate someone’s facial attractiveness on a scale of 0 to 10,” per an email sent to Heavy on the subject.

On top of that, the site used each player’s nine most recent Instagram posts “to determine the frequency of comments that feature the ‘smiling face with heart-eyes’ emoji. The total number of likes on these comments was used as an additional measure to show how much other people agreed with this sentiment.”

Based on these units of measure, Butker was named the third “sexiest” player in the NFL with a rating of 64.59 out of 100, just behind Los Angeles Chargers DE Joey Bosa (75.49), and Las Vegas Raiders QB Jimmy Garoppolo (76.71).

Also in the top 10 was Kelce, who finished as No. 6 (63.37), just above Houston Texans receiver Robert Woods (61.05) and just below Dallas Cowboys receiver CeeDee Lamb (64.17). Mahomes finished 35th overall (34.90), just ahead of Baltimore Ravens cornerback Marlon Humphrey (33.91) and just behind Tampa Bay Buccaneers QB Baker Mayfield (36.59).

Travis Kelce Talks Dolphins Rematch

Speaking to the media on January 11, Kelce discussed Kansas City’s Wild-Card match against the Dolphins, whom the Chiefs defeated in Germany during the regular season.

Kelce was asked what his takeaways were from the regular season victory over Miami.

“First thing is they have a really good secondary. I think they’re one of the best secondaries in the league,” Kelce said during his press conference. “That being said, (Dolphins Defensive Coordinator) Vic Fangio has them playing very good as a collective unit. They fly around, they play physical football. With that being said, we have to be able to control the line of scrimmage and make third downs a lot easier with good plays and good movement on first and second (down).”

Kelce was also asked what the key is to getting “locked in” during the playoffs.

“At this point in the year, you just know you have a special team,” Kelce explained. “You’ve gone through the ups and downs of the season; you find yourself sitting in the playoffs and anything can happen in the dance.”

Kansas City’s home playoff game against Miami will take place on Saturday, January 13 at 7 p.m. Central time. Folks in the Kansas City area can check their local TV listings for the game, and it will also be streamed on Peacock.

Chiefs/Dolphins Injury Report

The Chiefs’ final injury report for the Wild-Card Round has one player listed as out: offensive tackle Wanya Morris (concussion). The team also has two players listed as questionable: wide receivers Kadarius Toney (hip/ankle) and Justyn Ross (hamstring).

On the Dolphins’ side, they have one player listed as out, which is cornerback Xavien Howard (foot). They also have four players listed as questionable: running back Raheem Mostert (ankle/knee), receiver Jaylen Waddle (ankle), and safeties Jevon Holland (knees) and DeShon Elliott (calf).

We will know 90 minutes before kickoff via the inactives list if any of the players listed as questionable will be active for the Wild-Card Round.