To call the past month a disappointment is putting it kindly for Duke men’s basketball.

The Blue Devils have fallen well short of preseason expectations, already losing two of their first six matchups.

Keeping that in mind, it’s no surprise that Duke’s ranking plummeted during Week 3’s men’s college basketball AP Poll.

Duke Basketball Tumbles Down AP Poll

As previously mentioned, the Blue Devils have fallen short of expectations.

Due to its early-season struggles, Duke finds itself 16th on the latest AP Poll rankings. That’s an 11-spot drop-off compared to the school’s #5 spot last week.

The Blue Devils came into this year as the nation’s second-ranked squad, below only Florida. Regardless, it’s impossible to ignore how lackluster Duke has looked on both sides of the ball.

Even when the Blue Devils are winning, it hasn’t been particularly effective. Duke eked out a four-point win over 2-4 Washington State on Saturday, not exactly a championship-caliber performance.

Duke hasn’t looked up to the challenge when playing some of college basketball’s top programs. The school suffered a six-point loss against #11 Michigan State on November 10th. One week later, the Blue Devils got destroyed at home vs. #4 Illinois.

Scoring the ball has proven to be the biggest challenge for Scheyer’s crew. Duke has a 114.9 offensive rating this season, 127th-best among all Division-1 programs.

With that being said, it’s not as if this star-studded roster can be counted out. Duke still wields the nation’s seventh-best adjusted defensive efficiency rating on KenPom (93.4). If the Blue Devils are going to turn things around, it’ll likely be due to their effort on that end of the floor.

Duke Men’s Basketball Upcoming Schedule

Things are about to get even tougher going forward for Duke.

Duke’s basketball schedule ramps up with an Elite Eight rematch against #10 UConn on Wednesday. Six days later, the Blue Devils will battle #3 Florida.

Those aren’t the only marquee non-conference matchups Scheyer has scheduled this season.

December showdowns with Georgia and #5 Texas Tech offer Duke potential resume-boosting opportunities. However, the Blue Devils shouldn’t overlook any opponents at this point in the season.

That’s without factoring in what’s sure to be a loaded ACC slate. Counting Duke, the conference boasts four different teams on this week’s AP Poll rankings. That includes #2 Virginia, a legitimate national title contender.

For all of their early struggles, it remains unlikely Duke misses the NCAA Tournament. Still, that’s the bare minimum expectation in Durham. Scheyer and this Blue Devils coaching staff have plenty of work to do between now and March.