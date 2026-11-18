No. 5 Duke is off to a tough start in the ranked matchups after falling to Michigan State at the United Center on Nov. 10. The Blue Devils followed that defeat with another setback, losing to No. 10 Illinois 100-78 on Tuesday night at Cameron Indoor Stadium.

The Blue Devils See a Streak Come to an End

Duke entered the game with a 35-game home winning streak, the longest in the nation, but the Fighting Illini ended it. The Blue Devils’ last home loss was on Mar. 9, 2024, to North Carolina.

Head coach Jon Scheyer had a 66-3 record at home since taking over the job in 2022.

Since the 1991-92 season, the Blue Devils have had five of the six longest home winning streaks in the ACC, per Duke MBB Stats on X.

Duke: 46 (1997-00)

Duke: 45 (2009-12)

Duke: 41 (2012-15)

Duke: 41 (2001-04)

Duke: 35 (2024-26)

UNC: 31 (2010-12)

Duke Has to Figure Things out Quickly

Duke entered the season as the No. 2 AP Top 25-ranked team, right behind Florida, and this was supposed to be the year the Blue Devils brought home the title. However, it now appears Duke has significant roster issues that may be unfixable.

The Blue Devils don’t have much time to fix their issues, as they still have two tough matchups in the next few weeks. Duke will head to Las Vegas to play No. 3 UConn the night before Thanksgiving, then face No. 1 Florida in Gainesville on Dec. 1.

Duke could end up 0-4 in its first four top-10 matchups, which may affect its No. 1 seed for the NCAA tournament in mid-March.

The Blue Devils are struggling on offense. Everything seems difficult for them. They have trouble finding a rhythm in their plays, and their 3-point shooting has started poorly. Duke shot 7-for-29 against Michigan State and didn’t improve against Illinois, finishing 9-for-40 from beyond the arc.

Duke’s struggles didn’t stop behind the 3-point line. It struggled in the paint and around the glass. Illinois out-rebounded Duke 54 to 34, with 18 of the Illini’s rebounds coming on the offensive end, while Duke had only eight. Illinois also outscored Duke 48-30 with points in the paint.

The offense was bad, and the defense might have been worse. Duke allowed Andrej Stojaković to score 46 points in 34 minutes. It didn’t stop there, as true freshman guard Quentin Coleman had 27 of his own.

One positive for Duke is that it’s not college football. College basketball teams can afford to lose games early in the season and still have a chance to win the national championship. But nothing the Blue Devils have shown in their two top-10 matchups this season suggests this squad has what it takes to win the program’s first title since 2014-15.