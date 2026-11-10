Michigan State Basketball Prepares for Top-5 Matchup Against Duke in Champions Classic

No.5 Michigan State basketball is putting themselves to the test early against the No.2 Duke Blue Devils.

The Champions Classic has become an unmissable event for college basketball fans every November. The game between MSU and Duke is a lot more than just a nationally televised game between two of college basketball’s biggest programs.

The Spartans and Blue Devils are teams that have built a reputation for playing deep into March.

Duke are five-time NCAA Tournament Champions and have a history of producing high-quality professional-level talent.

MSU has won two national titles and have cemented themselves as one of the best teams in the nation through their postseason consistency under legendary head coach Tom Izzo.

Tom Izzo looking forward to early season test

MSU has made the NCAA Tournament for 27 consecutive seasons under Izzo, and that consistency is a defining trait for the program and its success. With a long history of success, Izzo knows this game against Duke is about much more than a ranking or a win or loss going on the record.

There’s a reason Izzo pushes his team in preseason exhibition matches, because he knows weaknesses and areas to improve are on display against the best teams. That was evident in the preseason where the Spartans struggled against Conn and Marquette.

The game against Duke presents another chance for Izzo to evaluate the strengths and weaknesses of his roster against a high-talent opponent with national championship expectations.

For MSU to beat Duke, they’ll have to dominate the glass, get out quick in transition defense, and finish possessions against this athletic Blue Devils roster that dominates both sides of the floor.

The Spartans have not found a lot of success in the Champions Classic, holding a 6-9 record in the competition. They have a chance to improve that record against Duke, but it’ll come down to one key.

MSU needs to control the tempo of this game, not the other way round. Duke thrives by controlling the tempo and applying pressure, so this game could come down to the Spartans remaining disciplined and finding a reliable offense to attack the Blue Devils.

Duke’s dominance in the Champions Classic

Duke enters the 2026 edition of the Champions Classic with an 8-6 record in the competition, tied for the best among the event’s four participating teams.

Records and rankings won’t determine the outcome of the game against MSU, especially with new rosters and personnel changes. It does determine that Duke is capable of performing against some of the nation’s best opponents.

The Champions Classic gives teams a chance to test their highly ranked prospects in a setting that has the same feel as March but without the stakes, something Duke has gotten a lot of value from. The national audience, neutral environment, and elite opponents create an intense atmosphere.

Duke will look to this game as an opportunity to test how this team handles the pressure of big games before they start their ACC schedule. Executing their offense will be important, but the defensive side of the ball will be key for the Blue Devils to come out on top of the Spartans.

With the competition so early in the season, it’s hard for teams to settle in before taking on elite opponents, but it’s also what makes this competition so entertaining for fans, and important for coaches to recognize areas of improvement and make changes the rest of the season.

MSU and Duke will meet at the home of the Chicago Bulls, playing at United Center at 7 p.m. ET.