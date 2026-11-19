College basketball fans across the country have noticed that it seems like certain players are eligible unexpectedly while other players in the same spot aren’t yet eligible.

UConn coach Dan Hurley has noticed, too. He’s not happy.

Hurley grabs lots of attention for his tirades, both on the sidelines and in press conferences, but this latest frustration by him appears to be quite warranted.

It’s not to say there isn’t another side of the coin, but Hurley was reasonable with what he said Wednesday night.

UConn had just lost to Arizona, which has RJ Godfrey mired in an eligibility battle that hasn’t concluded yet.

That gave Hurley a window to speak more about his feelings about what’s currently happening in NCAA basketball.

Dan Hurley Sounds Off on NCAA

Hurley used the word’s “really gross” to describe what he sees happening in college basketball.

“As an institution and as a program, we chose to adhere to the rules and guidelines of the NCAA when they said that the 5-in-5 rule starts next year,” Hurley said to assembled reporters in Arizona on Wednesday night. “We ignored the calls from lawyers and agents telling us these guys would be eligible. It’s unfortunate. It’s really gross. And I just don’t understand how local judges can just make a guy eligible.”

Because the NCAA changed its eligibility rules starting next year, players who would’ve otherwise had their eligibility exhausted under the old setup have sued to get an extra year — and many, but not all, are winning.

While there’s no way to know the path everyone took for sure, it is clear that UConn doesn’t have any such players on their roster.

Because those guys are often high-caliber players who are also physically mature and well versed in the college game, they can make a big difference.

More Dan Hurley Thoughts

More than anything, Hurley doesn’t seem to appreciate the chaos this has caused.

“We all complain that we don’t have rules,” Hurley said. “We actually did have rules. The coaches chose to ignore them and throw it into chaos and the legal system. It’s wrong. There’s guys in Providence that can’t play, this guy can’t play… I don’t know, man.”

A lot of college basketball fans don’t know, either. It’s a weird year for the sport.