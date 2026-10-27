UCONN Basketball Gets Major Boost Ahead of Purdue Showdown

UConn basketball gets a major boost ahead of its final preseason game against Purdue. He is going to be a big key to what the Huskies do this season with an increased role. He provides the shooting that will be needed and is someone who performs well in big moments. Last season, as a freshman, he was very reliable in the March Madness tournament.

UConn Basketball Gets Huge Boost from Braylon Mullins

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 06: Braylon Mullins #24 of the UConn Huskies and Yaxel Lendeborg #23 of the Michigan Wolverines look on during the second half of a game against in the National Championship of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 06, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mullins, as a freshman, averaged 12 points and shot 33.5% from the three-point line. UConn will need him to improve his scoring and his three-point percentage. His availability gives Dan Hurley a major option offensively. Mullins already knows how Coach Hurley’s offense works and, as a freshman, was a big part of it. He made a lot of big shots last season during their Final Four run.

Hurley runs an offense that is predicated on getting shooters open. This is why Mullins, as a freshman, was able to succeed and be a big part of it. Now with a new-look team, Mullins will need to be a bigger part of it and be able to bump his averages up. He has a pure jumper and good shooting off of screens and running and catching in one motion. They will need him in a big way this season.

The Important Question

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Head coach Dan Hurley of the UConn Huskies celebrates with Braylon Mullins #24 after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Coach Hurley said that Mullins will be on a minute restriction due to his injury. Hurley said, “definitely some type of [minute] restriction”. It may take him a little time to adjust, which could affect his immediate impact. Mullins has an “undisclosed injury” and may not be a huge part of the offense in this preseason game.

He could play a smaller part today unless they see that he is moving fine and playing well. Mullins is a shooter, so if he just gets a couple of good looks, then it could turn his night into a great first game back. He doesn’t need much room to get his shot off. Even if he isn’t doing well, Purdue will still have to stick a body on him which allows drives to the basket with the defender not being able to help off.

Mullins Return Makes UConn Much Better

Getty INDIANAPOLIS, INDIANA – APRIL 04: Braylon Mullins #24 of the UConn Huskies celebrates after defeating the Illinois Fighting Illini in the Final Four of the 2026 NCAA Men’s Basketball Tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium on April 04, 2026 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

Mullins being back makes the Huskies’ offense much better. It gives the defense someone they have to constantly watch and can’t give any space to. This exhibition game against Purdue will tell where Mullins is at right now and if he’s ready to enter the regular season. Even if he doesn’t look fully ready, this is a good game for him to get ready.

His availability will alter UConn’s rotation a bit, and someone may be getting less playing time or no playing time at all. Mullins being available gives a player who runs around screens, causing the defense to fly everywhere. He is an important piece for a team trying to get back to the championship game and win after losing last season.

A fully healthy UConn team is a title contender. Any time Coach Hurley is the coach, you have a chance. He’s proven to be one of the best coaches if not the best coach in college basketball. This is a team that will give a lot of problems this season. Mullins will be a huge part of what they do going forward, and his shooting will be needed.