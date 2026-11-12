UConn Lands 7-Foot-1 Center After Former Wisconsin Commit Makes Major Decision

Dan Hurley has built championship teams around imposing centers. Now, the two-time national champion coach has another 7-footer on the way, and he believes the UConn Huskies are getting much more than size.

Four-star center Jack Thelen committed to UConn on Wednesday, giving Hurley his fourth recruit in the 2027 class and adding another piece to one of the nation’s top recruiting hauls.

The 7-foot-1 prospect from Maple Grove High School in Minnesota previously committed to Wisconsin in June before reopening his recruitment in October.

After visiting UConn and Illinois, Thelen chose the Huskies, citing the program’s success developing big men.

Hurley, meanwhile, sees considerable offensive potential in his newest recruit.

Dan Hurley Praises Huskies’ Newest Recruit

“Jack’s a uniquely talented and gifted offensive weapon that we’re adding to the program,” Hurley said, according to Adam Zagoria of ZagsBlog.

“He’s a guy who loves the game. He’s got great passion and competes at the highest level.”

Hurley’s assessment offers a glimpse of what attracted UConn to Thelen beyond his 7-foot-1 frame.

The Minnesota native has demonstrated an efficient scoring touch around the basket while continuing to develop his physicality and defensive instincts.

Playing for D1 Minnesota on the Adidas 3SSB circuit in July, Thelen averaged 10.6 points, six rebounds and one block while shooting 64.9% from the field.

His development remains a work in progress, but UConn has a track record of helping centers take significant strides.

Former Huskies standout Donovan Clingan helped lead UConn to consecutive national championships in 2023 and 2024 before becoming the seventh overall pick in the 2024 NBA draft.

Thelen hopes to follow a similar path.

“I would say it’s their pedigree and what they have done with their bigs in the past,” Thelen told 247Sports. “I see myself in a few of those guys.”

He also identified becoming more physical, improving his rebounding and anticipating blocked shots as areas requiring further development.

Those goals fit a program where interior toughness and defensive discipline have become hallmarks under Hurley.

UConn’s 2027 Recruiting Class Climbs to No. 2

Thelen’s commitment gives UConn four recruits in its 2027 class, joining five-star guards NaVorro Bowman Jr. and Jordan Page, along with 6-foot-10 French center Keny Vado.

The addition moved the Huskies to No. 2 nationally in the 247Sports composite team rankings, behind LSU.

Rivals ranks Thelen No. 88 nationally and 13th among centers in the 2027 class.

Although Thelen may need time to adjust to college basketball, his size, mobility and offensive potential give UConn another promising frontcourt prospect.

That developmental approach has served Hurley well.

The Huskies have won two national championships in the past four seasons and entered this week ranked fourth nationally.

Thelen won’t join the program until the 2027-28 season, but Hurley is already enthusiastic about what he could bring to Storrs.

“We’re beyond thrilled to get my guy Jack on campus here in Storrs,” Hurley said.

For UConn, the commitment is another investment in the formula that helped turn the Huskies into a national powerhouse: recruit size, develop talent and build from the inside out.