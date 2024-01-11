New Dolphins Signing Bruce Irvin Sends 3-Word Message on Debut vs. Chiefs

New Miami Dolphins outside linebacker Bruce Irvin is a former Super Bowl champion with over 60 career sacks if you add up his regular season and postseason numbers.

Guys like that can turn it on at any time, and Irvin had a message for the Miami media ahead of his Wild Card Weekend debut against the Kansas City Chiefs.

What does Bruce Irvin have to offer the Miami Dolphins? “I’m a dawg… I might be 36, but I don’t move like it.” pic.twitter.com/oSEU83x7ca — David Furones (@DavidFurones_) January 10, 2024

“I’m a dawg,” Irvin told reporters in a video shared by Sun Sentinel media member David Furones.

The 12-year veteran and former first-round selection of the Seattle Seahawks went on to explain that “the league is different from when [he] came in.” Irvin credited older players with showing him the way as a youngster back in 2012, concluding that he “might be 36 but I don’t move like it.”

“Can’t wait to show y’all [on Saturday night],” he added.

Dolphins’ Bruce Irvin Flashed Potential With Lions

Despite only appearing in three games with the Detroit Lions in 2023, Pro Football Focus graded out Irvin decently as a pass rusher. He earned a 68.3 in his first outing in Week 13, registering a sack along with two quarterback pressures.

Later, Irvin racked up three more QB pressures over his final two appearances in Detroit.

The veteran did not miss any tackles during his time with the Lions but was mostly utilized as a pass rusher (34 out of his 42 defensive snaps came rushing the passer). He made one key defensive “stop” with Detroit and allowed one-of-two targets for a 19-yard reception.

It’s clear Irvin can still play in this league, but the key will be putting him in the right position to succeed. For example, Dolphins defensive coordinator Vic Fangio probably won’t rotate the veteran in outside of pass rushing situations — or at least, that should be the plan.

Dolphins Injury Updates on Tyreek Hill, Raheem Mostert & More Ahead of Chiefs Matchup

Dolphins head coach Mike McDaniel addressed the media on January 10, providing an injury update on Tyreek Hill after a new quad issue popped up on this week’s report.

“Should I be concerned about Tyreek Hill this week?” McDaniel asked out loud, answering: “Probably not.”

“He’s been a captain and — really, this year — he’s been the best version of himself and then some,” the Dolphins HC continued. “There’s been games — specifically the first time we played the Chiefs, this past game — where you can tell the opponent has made a major emphasis to create violent collisions with him. You want to talk about a tough football player that shows his stripes in those moments… I had no idea about any quad until there was an injury report.”

So, yea, Hill is playing. Left tackle Terron Armstead also improved from a non-participant to “limited” on Wednesday, which is how several integral Dolphins have been practicing this week including running backs Raheem Mostert and De’Von Achane, wide receiver Jaylen Waddle, cornerback Jalen Ramsey and offensive lineman Liam Eichenberg.

Mostert and Waddle are still the biggest question marks for Miami out of these limited participants, although McDaniel expressed “optimism” on both. On January 10, the RB acknowledged that there is still a decision to be made on his status (per Furones).

Finally, safeties Jevon Holland (knees) and DeShon Elliott (calf) did not practice for the second straight day, as well as cornerback Xavien Howard (foot).

McDaniel has already stated that the Dolphins are “not planning” to have Howard, while Holland admitted that his knees “have not made the improvement that he would have liked” according to Pro Football Network reporter Adam Beasley.

Holland logged a season-low 27 defensive snaps in Week 18 due to the injury, and his availability remains uncertain against KC.