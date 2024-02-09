Dolphins Pegged as Potential Free Agent Destination for Speedy $34 Million WR

The Miami Dolphins must spend their money wisely in 2024, but one sneaky area of need could be slot receiver — or a third WR option behind Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle.

Although there should be pass-catchers to be had in the draft, Pro Football Focus analyst Brad Spielberger suggested Miami as a “potential landing spot” for veteran slot specialist Curtis Samuel in free agency.

“Miami adding another inside/outside athlete that continues the track speed trend would be a fun third option alongside Tyreek Hill and Jaylen Waddle,” he reasoned. “Mike McDaniel would surely take advantage of Samuel’s ability with the ball in his hands near the line of scrimmage, weaponizing plenty of pre-snap motion and diverse formations/alignments, and he can also still win over the top on occasion.”

Weighing Curtis Samuel as Free Agent Fit for Dolphins

Entering the league as a second-round selection in 2017, Samuel really hit his stride during his contract year with the Carolina Panthers in 2020.

After 627 receiving yards in his third NFL campaign, the shifty speedster put up 851 yards through the air in his fourth. He also achieved 1,000-plus yards from scrimmage that season, making a name for himself as an all-around playmaker.

That production led to the Washington Commanders awarding Samuel $34.5 million in free agency over three years — a contract the wide receiver earned 98.8% of according to Over the Cap ($34.1 million).

As for the Dolphins fit. As we know, Coach McDaniel loves speed. Integrating Samuel into an offense alongside Hill, Waddle and running backs De’Von Achane and Raheem Mostert could be lethal.

At the same time, the Commanders free agent’s price tag will be something to monitor. At age 28 in August, Miami cannot afford to overspend on a useful but replicable slot receiver.

Samuel has averaged 634.5 receiving yards over the past two seasons, which is a definite upgrade on last year’s WR3 options Cedrick Wilson Jr., Braxton Berrios, Chase Claypool, Robbie Chosen and River Cracraft. But the budget will be the determining factor for Dolphins general manager Chris Grier and this franchise is still in the negative in cap space.

Spielberger’s right — Samuel does profile as a “fun” fit in Miami, however, it’s more likely the Dolphins address this issue in the draft.

Dolphins Could Choose to Remake WR Room Behind Tyreek Hill & Jaylen Waddle in 2024

All five of the depth wide receivers listed above are impending free agents for Miami in 2024. Of the group, Wilson and Berrios will probably command the most guaranteed money.

The former has shown some red zone prowess with the Dallas Cowboys and Dolphins while the latter is a former All-Pro returner. Having said that, the most interesting markets will be that of Claypool and Chosen.

Both of these former big-name wideouts have quickly become fallen stars of the league. Claypool is a former second-round selection of the Pittsburgh Steelers that the Dolphins took a flyer on (sixth/seventh-round pick swap). That trade did not work out whatsoever though, and Claypool is expected to start over once again.

Chosen is more intriguing from a Miami perspective. The burner showed flashes inside McDaniel’s scheme in 2023, but he didn’t get much usage.

If the Dolphins can convince the former New York Jets and Panthers star to return on the cheap, the veteran could make sense as a viable WR4 heading into training camp. Chosen has definitely lost a step at age 31 in May, but he still offers some burst in a secondary role.