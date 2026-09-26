Diamondbacks DFA 28-Year-Old Outfielder Amid Gabriel Moreno Injury News

The Arizona Diamondbacks have designated outfielder Jesus Sanchez for assignment, per MLB.com’s Steve Gilbert. That allows them to bring up an extra catcher for the stretch run, as Gabriel Moreno is dealing with a sore hamstring.

The news marks the end of a short tenure for the former Marlins, Astros, and Blue Jays outfielder. Arizona claimed Sanchez off waivers on September 14. Thus, he was ineligible for the postseason.

The Diamondbacks could have elected to keep Sanchez on the roster for 2027. He was controllable for one more season of arbitration eligibility. But that decision may have changed after a 2-for-15 stint with Arizona.

Moreno is expected to be in the Diamondbacks lineup as the designated hitter in the second game against the Padres. With every game moving forward counting more than the last, they need their best player in the lineup as much as they can afford.

Gabriel Moreno Injury Leads to Diamondbacks DFA’ing Jesus Sanchez

Gabriel Moreno’s injury is rather important. The 26-year-old catcher has sustained his 2025 breakout for an entire season. After a 2-for-3 night against the San Diego Padres, his .311 average now leads all National League players.

Moreno has been Arizona’s best hitter this season. His 141 wRC+ leads all qualified Diamondbacks hitters, well past Nolan Arenado’s 119 mark. His elite offense has been a welcome surprise, especially in a year where star hitters Corbin Carroll, Ketel Marte, and Geraldo Perdomo have seen their production significantly decline.

The Diamondbacks have a capable backup to finish out the season in James McCann. The veteran catcher’s home run on September 2 against the Phillies is rather looming large right now, as the club hopes to crash the postseason party.

As for a third catcher option, they could turn to veteran catcher Aramis Garcia. Garcia has served as extra organizational catching depth in Triple-A the past two seasons. He’s filled in when injuries have necessitated adding a catcher to the roster. But with Moreno healthy, he hasn’t been needed as much this season.

Garcia is eligible for postseason play, should Moreno’s hamstring injury limit him to DH-only duty. The Diamondbacks would have to petition the commissioner’s offense to have him replace a player who’s spent the requisite amount of time on the injured list. Such players include A.J. Puk, Cristian Mena, and Andrew Saalfrank.

Diamondbacks Right Now

The Diamondbacks are trying to close what’s now a one-game deficit to the Philadelphia Phillies for the last National League Wild Card. Arizona holds the intradivision tiebreaker, with 32 wins vs. the NL West while Philadelphia only has 28 wins vs. the NL East.

With Corbin Burnes sidelined with an injury, the Diamondbacks will do a bullpen game against the Padres. It will be an all-hands-on-deck situation for the final two games. The club called up Jose Cabrera from Triple-A as the corresponding move for Burnes going on the 15-day injured list.

The Diamondbacks have a very narrow pathway to clinching a Wild Card spot. They need to outplay the Phillies by at least one game over the next two. They can put themselves in the best position by sweeping the Padres. Then, if Tampa Bay can beat Philadelphia one more time, they’re in.