5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They had defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Braves Release

During the middle of the season, the Braves signed Andrew McCutchen.

However, the former All-Star did not appear in a game (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on July 2): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent DH Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract.”

The Braves released McCutchen in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

As of November 10, McCutchen is still a free agent.

Looking At McCutchen

McCutchen was picked in the 1st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

From 2011-15, McCutchen made five straight trips to the All-Star Game.

He won the National League MVP Award in 2013.

Following the Pirates, McCutchen had stops with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

He returned to the Pirates for three seasons (2023-25).

Most recently, McCutchen spent part of the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves last won a World Series title in 2021.

They are coming off a year where they won the National League East with a 94-68 record.