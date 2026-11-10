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5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

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CINCINNATI, OH - JULY 14: National League All-Star Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates looks on during batting practice prior to the 86th MLB All-Star Game at the Great American Ball Park on July 14, 2015 in Cincinnati, Ohio. (Photo by Elsa/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves last played on October 7 when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

They had defeated the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card Series.

5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Braves Release

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the San Francisco Giants walks back to the dugout during their game against the Seattle Mariners at AT&T Park on April 3, 2018 in San Francisco, California.

During the middle of the season, the Braves signed Andrew McCutchen.

However, the former All-Star did not appear in a game (at the MLB level).

MLB.com wrote (on July 2): “Atlanta Braves signed free agent DH Andrew McCutchen to a minor league contract.”

GettyAndrew McCutchen #26 of the New York Yankees takes batting practice before a game against the Detroit Tigers at Yankee Stadium on September 1, 2018 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

The Braves released McCutchen in August.

MLB.com wrote (on August 3): “Gwinnett Stripers released DH Andrew McCutchen.”

As of November 10, McCutchen is still a free agent.

Looking At McCutchen

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates walks back to the dugout during their game against the San Francisco Giants at AT&T Park on July 25, 2017 in San Francisco, California.

McCutchen was picked in the 1st round of the 2005 MLB Draft.

He spent the first nine years of his career with the Pittsburgh Pirates.

From 2011-15, McCutchen made five straight trips to the All-Star Game.

GettyFormer Pirate MVPs Dick Groat and Barry Bonds stand with 2013 National League MVP Andrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates during Opening Day at PNC Park on March 31, 2014 in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

He won the National League MVP Award in 2013.

GettyAndrew McCutchen #22 of the Pittsburgh Pirates poses with his 2012 Rawlings Gold Glove award and Silver Slugger award before the opening day game against the Chicago Cubs on April 1, 2013 at PNC Park in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

Following the Pirates, McCutchen had stops with the San Francisco Giants, New York Yankees, Philadelphia Phillies and Milwaukee Brewers.

He returned to the Pirates for three seasons (2023-25).

Most recently, McCutchen spent part of the 2026 season with the Texas Rangers.

Looking At The Braves Right Now

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves looks on from the dugout prior to game three of the National League Division Series against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on October 06, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves last won a World Series title in 2021.

They are coming off a year where they won the National League East with a 94-68 record.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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5x All-Star Still A Free Agent After Atlanta Braves Release

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