ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 15: Freddie Freeman #5 of the Atlanta Braves celebrates after scoring a run against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the sixth inning in Game Four of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 15, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.
Despite being unable to return to the World Series since that year, they still have a talented roster that has been competitive.
Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post
This week, Freddie Freeman and his wife (Chelsea) made a joint post to Instagram.
Freeman was with the Braves when they won the 2021 title.
Chelsea wrote: “Extra thankful for this life with you🤎 Happy Thanksgiving! @paige”
@justbexpix: “@paige is so awesome! They support our South Bay schools every year! The outfit looks amazing. Happy Thanksgiving!”
Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Braves.
He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves.
In 2020, Freeman won the National League MVP Award.
Freeman signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2022 season.
He has made five straight All-Star Games with the Dodgers (and won two more World Series titles in that span).
There is no question that Freeman will be a Baseball Hall of Famer.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.Despite being unable to return to the World Series since that year, they still have a talented roster that has been competitive.Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Makes Heartfelt PostThis week, Freddie Freeman and his wife (Chelsea) made a joint post to Instagram.Freeman was […]
Wife Of Beloved Atlanta Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post