The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season.

Despite being unable to return to the World Series since that year, they still have a talented roster that has been competitive.

Wife Of Beloved Braves Star Makes Heartfelt Post

This week, Freddie Freeman and his wife (Chelsea) made a joint post to Instagram.

Freeman was with the Braves when they won the 2021 title.

Chelsea wrote: “Extra thankful for this life with you🤎 Happy Thanksgiving! @paige”

There were over 19,000 likes on the post.

Comments On The Post

Here’s what people were saying in the comments:

@kevman92m: “❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️❤️good morning how was your day today so beautiful sweet happy thanksgiving”

@dodgersdiehardfan: “Happy Thanksgiving”

@winter.rose.uggla: “Denim dream! happy thanksgiving”

@veronicapfeiffer_: “That hair! Beautiful”

@justbexpix: “@paige is so awesome! They support our South Bay schools every year! The outfit looks amazing. Happy Thanksgiving!”

Freeman was picked in the 2nd round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent the first 12 years of his career with the Braves.

In 2020, Freeman won the National League MVP Award.

Freeman signed a deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers before the 2022 season.

He has made five straight All-Star Games with the Dodgers (and won two more World Series titles in that span).

There is no question that Freeman will be a Baseball Hall of Famer.