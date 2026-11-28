The Atlanta Braves have brought back a key piece of their team, re-signing utilityman Mauricio Dubon to a three-year contract.

Dubon hit the free-agent market after winning his third Gold Glove in the past four seasons for the Braves in what was his first season for the team after coming over in a trade from the Houston Astros.

Now, Dubon will be sticking around in Braves country for a little while longer.

“Welcome back, Mauricio!”

Mauricio Dubon Gets 3-Year Deal

The Braves announced Saturday on social media that they have re-signed Dubon to a three-year, $30 million contract. As part of the deal, Dubon will give 1% of his yearly salary tothe Atlanta Braves Foundation.

“The Atlanta Braves today signed INF/OF Mauricio Dubón to a three-year contract worth $30 million, with the utilityman set to make $10 million in each of the next three seasons. Dubón has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.

“Dubón, 32, appeared in 153 games for Atlanta last season after the club acquired him via trade in November and batted .276/.321/.399 with a .719 OPS, while setting career-high totals in hits (158), doubles (28), home runs (12) and RBI (73). He tied for the fourth-most RBI (33) and the sixth-most hits (22) in the majors with two outs and runners in scoring position, while batting .328/.366/.478 in such situations.

“The native of San Pedro Sula, Honduras appeared defensively at every position on the diamond except right field, first base and catcher, and was named a Rawlings Gold Glove award winner as a utility defender following the season. He is a three-time winner of the award in his career, also doing so with Houston in 2023 and 2025.

“A veteran of eight major league seasons, Dubón has batted .261/.301/.379 over 817 career games between Milwaukee (2019), San Francisco (2019-‘22) and Houston (2022-’25), and is a 2022 World Series champion while with the Astros.”

Braves Making Moves

Between re-signing Dubon and starting pitcher Tyler Mahle, who got a two-year, $40 million deal, the Braves have brought back two important pieces of their team.

Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos, one of the most aggressive general managers in MLB, is likely not done yet as he looks to improve Atlanta.