Right-handed starting pitcher Tyler Mahle is returning to Atlanta.

The Braves and Mahle have agreed to a two-year, $40 million deal, the team announced. Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic reported the news shortly before Atlanta officially announced it.

“The Atlanta Braves today signed RHP Tyler Mahle to a two-year contract worth $40 million, with the right-hander set to make $20 million in each of the next two seasons,” the Braves wrote on X. “Mahle has agreed to donate 1% of his salary to the Atlanta Braves Foundation.”

Atlanta Braves Re-Sign Tyler Mahle

The Braves acquired Mahle from the San Francisco Giants at last summer’s trade deadline.

Mahle struggled with the Giants this year, posting a 5.13 ERA over 18 starts.

Mahle, 32, quickly turned his season around with Atlanta, posting a 1.99 ERA in 541/3 innings across nine regular-season starts.

He also pitched well in the postseason for the Braves, recording a 1.35 ERA in 13 1/3 innings across two starts while striking out 10.

Looking at Tyler Mahle’s MLB Career

Unfortunately, injuries have been a constant throughout Mahle’s career. The right-hander made just 19 starts in 2022, five in 2023, three in 2024 and 16 in 2025.

This year, he made 27 starts, the most of his career except for 2021 when he made 33 for the Cincinnati Reds.

The Reds selected Mahle in the seventh round of the 2013 MLB Draft.

He made his MLB debut with Cincinnati in 2017.

The Reds traded Mahle to the Minnesota Twins at the 2022 Trade Deadline. He made just four starts for the Twins in 2022 and five in 2023 before hitting free agency.

Mahle spent the 2024 and 2025 seasons with the Texas Rangers before signing a one-year contract with the Giants last offseason.

The right-hander has a 4.05 career ERA with 890 strikeouts over 884 innings.

He has made just under $50 million in his big-league career.