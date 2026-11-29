The Atlanta Braves made some notable moves on Saturday.

This is because the Braves successfully re-signed both pitcher Tyler Mahle and utility player Mauricio Dubon.

Now, Atlanta is staying busy, as they have brought in a veteran infielder in an interesting move.

Atlanta Braves Sign 6-Year MLB Veteran Infielder

According to MLB insider Francys Romero, the Braves have signed infielder Andy Ibanez to a minor league contract for the 2027 season.

“Sources: Infielder Andy Ibanez has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves for the 2027 season, including a NRI to MLB Spring Training. Ibanez, 33, appeared in 14 MLB games in 2026 between the Athletics and Mets. Represented by The Movement Baseball,” Romero reported on X.

Sources: Infielder Andy Ibáñez has signed a minor league contract with the Atlanta Braves for the 2027 season, including a NRI to MLB Spring Training. Ibáñez, 33, appeared in 14 MLB games in 2026 between the Athletics and Mets. Represented by The Movement Baseball. — Francys Romero (@FrancysRomero) November 29, 2026

With this move, the Braves are taking a chance on a veteran infielder who has a decent amount of MLB experience.

Looking at Ibanez

Ibanez had zero home runs, five RBI, and a .087 batting average in 15 games during this past season split between the Athletics and New York Mets. This was after he had four home runs, 21 RBI, and a .239 batting average in 91 games for the Detroit Tigers in 2025.

Ibanez’s best season was back in 2023 with the Tigers. In 114 games with Detroit that campaign, he set career highs with 11 home runs, 23 doubles, and 41 RBI. With this, he has had some past success, so it makes sense that Atlanta is taking a gamble on him.