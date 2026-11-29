The Atlanta Braves had one of the best rosters in the MLB during the 2026 season.

However, they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their most recent game was on October 7.

Failed Atlanta Braves Star Signs With New Team

Last week, a member of the 2026 Braves roster (Ha-Seong Kim) signed with the Detroit Tigers.

Tigers PR wrote (via X) on November 27: “The Tigers have agreed to terms on one-year major league contracts with right-handed pitcher Luis Gil and infielder Ha-Seong Kim. To make room for both players on the 40-man roster, right-handed pitcher Beau Brieske and infielder Tsung-Che Cheng have been designated for assignment. Detroit’s 40-man roster stands at 40 players.”

Kim batted just .116 with 15 hits during the 2026 season.

The Tigers wrote (via X) on November 27: “We have agreed to terms with INF Ha-Seong Kim on a one-year contract for the 2027 season. Welcome to Detroit, Ha-Seong!”

Social Media On Kim News

Here’s what people were saying about the signing:

Jeff Passan: “Infielder Ha-Seong Kim and the Detroit Tigers are in agreement on a one-year, $5 million contract, sources tell ESPN.”

@SleeperTigers: “Ha-Seong Kim Career Stats: 🔸 .234 AVG 🔸 14.7 bWar 🔸 .679 OPS 🔸 52 HR 🔸 86 SB 🔸 2023 Gold Glove (UT) 🔸 SDP, TBR, ATL”

@TJStats: “Ha-Seong Kim (signed by DET) was an impactful player upon his arrival to MLB, but injuries derailed his production There was not much else to positive to say about Kim as he was arguably the worst hitter in the league in 2026. He gets a deal to be the Tigers backup infielder”

Cody Stavenhagen: “Kim represents a fascinating bounceback candidate after injury. The Tigers were interested in him last offseason. Kim ended up hitting .116 in 51 games with the Braves.”