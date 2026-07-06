Atlanta Braves Announce Michael Harris II Change Before Mets Series Finale

The Atlanta Braves are set to face the New York Mets in the last of a four-game series, which has wrapped around to Monday.

The Braves won the first two games in the series, but then dropped Sunday’s afternoon game, so Monday’s game is pivotal to see if Atlanta will win the series, or if it’ll be a 2-2 split.

Before the Mets-Braves series finale, Atlanta announced its lineup, which looks pretty similar to Sunday’s lineup, except for a notable Michael Harris II & Drake Baldwin swap.

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Michael Harris II Switched to Leadoff for Monday’s Game

UnderdogMLB wrote (revealing the Braves lineup):

Braves 7/6: “M. Harris II CF O. Albies 2B M. Olson 1B D. Baldwin C M. Dubón LF D. Smith DH A. Riley 3B M. Yastrzemski RF J. Jarvis SS R. López SP”

The lineup looks pretty much identical to Sunday’s, except for Drake Baldwin being moved to cleanup, and Michael Harris II leading off for the series finale. The New York Mets are rolling with Freddy Peralta (5–7, 4.81 ERA, 92 SO) as their starter.

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Quick Braves Notes During Mets Series

The Atlanta Braves have made a lot of changes during this Mets series, so here is some of the latest.

First, Atlanta made a handful of roster transactions on Monday morning. The Braves X account wrote (on 7/6):

“The #Braves today selected RHP Owen Murphy to the major league roster and designated RHP Carlos Carrasco for assignment. The club also recalled RHP JR Ritchie to Atlanta and placed LHP Martín Pérez on the 15-day injured list with a left forearm contusion.”

Also, Eli White is headed to the paternity list, and the Braves have selected the contract of Jose Azocar before the Mets series finale.

The plan for JR Ritchie and Owen Murphy is for both pitchers to be used as bullpen pieces for the time being. That means Hurston Waldrep will likely remain in the rotation, and the same goes for Reynaldo Lopez, who is starting on Monday.

As for how the Braves are currently performing, the last few weeks haven’t been great for Atlanta, but the bats have seemingly come alive in this Mets series, and hopefully that trend can continue into the Braves’ next series against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

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