Atlanta Braves Announce Wild Card Series Roster for Phillies Matchup

SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)
The Braves finished the season in first place in the National League East with a 94-68 record.
The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East with an 88-74 record. The Phillies clinched a postseason berth as the last NL Wild Card team on the last day of the season.
The Braves had a 9-4 head-to-head record against the Phillies this season.
Atlanta went 5-5 in its final 10 games of the regular season. Philadelphia went 4-6.
Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday.
The southpaw is 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings this year.
Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Tuesday. He is 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 221 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings this year.
He returned from the IL on Sunday and threw just one inning, so it’s unclear how deep he can pitch into today’s game.
Cristopher Sánchez (18-7, 2.91 ERA) will start Game 2 for the Phillies. Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA) will start Game 2 for the Braves. The starters for a potential Game 3 haven’t been announced.
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
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The Atlanta Braves have officially announced their roster for the Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies.
Atlanta Braves Announce Wild Card Series Roster for Phillies Matchup