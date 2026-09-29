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Atlanta Braves Announce Wild Card Series Roster for Phillies Matchup

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2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
Getty
SOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA - AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves speaks with the media prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card series at Truist Park this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

  • Game 1: Tuesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 2: Wednesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT
  • Game 3: (if necessary): Thursday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Austin Riley #27 of the Atlanta Braves is out at second by Trea Turner #7 of the Philadelphia Phillies during the fourth inning at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Game 3 start time could be changed depending on the outcomes of the other Wild Card series.

The Braves officially announced their roster for the Wild Card Series.

Atlanta Braves Officially Announce Wild Card Series roster for Phillies matchup

2026 MLB Little League Classic: Atlanta Braves v Milwaukee Brewers
GettySOUTH WILLIAMSPORT, PENNSYLVANIA – AUGUST 23: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves looks on prior to the game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Bowman Field on August 23, 2026 in South Williamsport, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Joe Sargent/Getty Images)

Infielders

Catchers

Outfielders

Pitchers

Looking at the Braves-Phillies Wild Card Series

Philadelphia Phillies v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 13: Mauricio Dubon #14 of the Atlanta Braves steals second base as the ball hits Luis Arraez #4 of the Philadelphia Phillies on the hand during the seventh inning at Truist Park on September 13, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Braves finished the season in first place in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East with an 88-74 record. The Phillies clinched a postseason berth as the last NL Wild Card team on the last day of the season.

Milwaukee Brewers v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 24: Interim manager Don Mattingly of the Philadelphia Phillies looks on during a game against the Milwaukee Brewers at Citizens Bank Park on September 24, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Emilee Chinn/Getty Images)

The Braves had a 9-4 head-to-head record against the Phillies this season.

Atlanta went 5-5 in its final 10 games of the regular season. Philadelphia went 4-6.

Cincinnati Reds v Atlanta Braves
GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – SEPTEMBER 23: Chris Sale #51 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the first inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday.

The southpaw is 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings this year.

Atlanta Braves v Philadelphia Phillies
GettyPHILADELPHIA, PENNSYLVANIA – SEPTEMBER 7: Jesus Luzardo #44 of the Philadelphia Phillies delivers a pitch against the Atlanta Braves in the ninth inning for a complete game win at Citizens Bank Park on September 7, 2026 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Heather Barry/Getty Images)

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Tuesday. He is 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 221 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings this year.

He returned from the IL on Sunday and threw just one inning, so it’s unclear how deep he can pitch into today’s game.

Cristopher Sánchez (18-7, 2.91 ERA) will start Game 2 for the Phillies. Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA) will start Game 2 for the Braves. The starters for a potential Game 3 haven’t been announced.

 

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Announce Wild Card Series Roster for Phillies Matchup

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