Atlanta Braves Announce Wild Card Series Roster for Phillies Matchup

The Atlanta Braves are set to host the Philadelphia Phillies in the National League Wild Card series at Truist Park this week.

Here is the schedule for the series:

Game 1: Tuesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Game 2: Wednesday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

Game 3: (if necessary): Thursday @ 2:00 p.m. EDT

The Game 3 start time could be changed depending on the outcomes of the other Wild Card series.

The Braves officially announced their roster for the Wild Card Series.

Atlanta Braves Officially Announce Wild Card Series roster for Phillies matchup

Infielders

Catchers

Outfielders

Pitchers

Looking at the Braves-Phillies Wild Card Series

The Braves finished the season in first place in the National League East with a 94-68 record.

The Phillies finished in second place in the NL East with an 88-74 record. The Phillies clinched a postseason berth as the last NL Wild Card team on the last day of the season.

The Braves had a 9-4 head-to-head record against the Phillies this season.

Atlanta went 5-5 in its final 10 games of the regular season. Philadelphia went 4-6.

Left-hander Chris Sale will start for the Braves on Tuesday.

The southpaw is 14-9 with a 2.16 ERA, 0.98 WHIP and 200 strikeouts over 162 2/3 innings this year.

Left-hander Jesús Luzardo will start for the Phillies on Tuesday. He is 14-5 with a 2.86 ERA, 1.07 WHIP and 221 strikeouts over 179 2/3 innings this year.

He returned from the IL on Sunday and threw just one inning, so it’s unclear how deep he can pitch into today’s game.

Cristopher Sánchez (18-7, 2.91 ERA) will start Game 2 for the Phillies. Tyler Mahle (7-10, 3.99 ERA) will start Game 2 for the Braves. The starters for a potential Game 3 haven’t been announced.