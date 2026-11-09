Braves Predicted to Land Former All-Star Pitcher Amid Rotation Concerns

The Atlanta Braves have several important pitching decisions to make this offseason, and one MLB analyst believes they could address their rotation concerns by acquiring a former All-Star.

In a November 4 article, CBS Sports’ Matt Snyder predicted that Atlanta will sign Baltimore Orioles left-hander Trevor Rogers in free agency.

The prediction comes after the Braves battled a devastating series of pitching injuries throughout the 2026 season, leaving questions about several key members of their rotation heading into 2027.

Despite those setbacks, Atlanta managed to win the NL East.

Strengthening the pitching staff, however, could be crucial to its hopes of making another deep postseason run.

Rogers, a former All-Star with the Miami Marlins, could provide an experienced option as the Braves gear up for another championship push.

Braves Predicted to Sign Trevor Rogers Amid Pitching Concerns

Snyder identified Rogers as a possible solution for Atlanta after assessing the team’s uncertainty surrounding several starting pitchers.

“The Braves were hit with a litany of pitching injuries last season and still won the division, but there are a ton of question marks here,” Snyder wrote.

The analyst specifically highlighted Spencer Strider, Spencer Schwellenbach and Chris Sale as pitchers whose circumstances could influence Atlanta’s offseason decisions.

Strider underwent another injury-plagued campaign in 2026, while Schwellenbach missed the entire season with elbow problems.

Sale, meanwhile, remains a key part of Atlanta’s rotation but will turn 38 next season, raising questions about the team’s longer-term pitching plans.

Signing Rogers would give the Braves a more stable option. He would also have the opportunity as a left-handed pitcher to watch and learn from Chris Sale, one of the best lefties of his generation.

Rogers could offer value beyond the immediate future for Atlanta as well.

The 28-year-old will turn 29 on November 13 and has already spent seven seasons in the major leagues.

He earned his first All-Star selection with Miami in 2021 and has since established himself as a productive starter when healthy.

However, Snyder’s prediction does not establish that Atlanta has contacted Rogers or expressed interest in signing him.

Trevor Rogers Could Provide Long-Term Help for Braves Rotation

Rogers enters free agency following an uneven but productive 2026 campaign with Baltimore.

The left-hander finished 10-11 with a 4.03 ERA, 157 strikeouts and a 1.18 WHIP across 169 2/3 innings.

Those numbers were a step backward from his outstanding 2025 season, when Rogers recorded a 1.81 ERA and 0.90 WHIP in 18 starts.

However, he made a career-high 30 starts in 2026 and demonstrated greater durability than in previous seasons.

His overall statistics also don’t tell the entire story.

Rogers struggled considerably early in the year before improving during the summer and producing several impressive outings down the stretch.

That combination of proven ability and potential upside could make him an attractive target for teams searching for starting pitching, so the competition will likely be stiff.

Baltimore has already taken steps to retain him.

The Orioles extended Rogers a one-year, $23.15 million qualifying offer on November 2, giving him until November 17 to decide whether to accept it.

If Rogers declines and signs elsewhere, Baltimore would receive draft compensation, while his new team could face a draft-pick penalty.

For Atlanta, that adds another consideration to what could become a significant free-agent investment.

Still, with the Braves’ eyes set on a World Series title, this could be the kind of aggressive move that puts them over the top.

Whether they pursue him remains to be seen, but Snyder believes Rogers could be an important addition as Atlanta looks to build on its division-winning season.