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Ex-Atlanta Braves Catcher Immediately Released By Current Team

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ATLANTA, GA - JUNE 6: Christian Bethancourt #27 of the Atlanta Braves hits a walk-off ninth inning solo home run against the Pittsburgh Pirates at Turner Field on June 6, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves have one of the most talented rosters in the MLB.

That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-1 (at home).

Ex-Atlanta Braves Catcher Immediately Released

GettyCloser Jason Grilli #39 of the Atlanta Braves (right) celebrates with catcher Christian Bethancourt #27 after getting the final out in the ninth inning of the game against the San Diego Padres at Turner Field on June 9, 2015 in Atlanta, Georgia.

This month, a former Braves catcher became a free agent.

Christian Bethancourt is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Christian Bethancourt elected free agency.”

GettyChristian Bethancourt #25 of the Atlanta Braves takes batting practice against the Miami Marlins at Marlins Park on September 6, 2014 in Miami, Florida.

Bethancourt had most recently been with the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ organization.

He was acquired in a trade (via the New York Yankees) during the middle of the year.

That said, Bethancourt did not appear in an MLB game for either franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “New York Yankees traded C Christian Bethancourt to Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.”

Looking At Bethancourt’s Time In Atlanta

GettyChristian Bethancourt #25 of the Atlanta Braves reacts after scoring on a groundout by Jason Heyward #22 in the fourth inning against the Philadelphia Phillies at Turner Field on September 3, 2014 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Bethancourt had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Braves.

He appeared in 80 games for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded C Christian Bethancourt to San Diego Padres for RHP Casey Kelly and C Ricardo Rodriguez.”

Looking At Bethancourt’s Other Stops

GettyChristian Bethancourt #23 of the Oakland Athletics looks on during the second inning against the Seattle Mariners at T-Mobile Park on July 01, 2022 in Seattle, Washington.

Bethancourt has also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs over eight seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of Spring Training.

The 35-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season (with the Cubs).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

In 2026, they won the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Catcher Immediately Released By Current Team

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