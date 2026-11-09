Ex-Atlanta Braves Catcher Immediately Released By Current Team

The Atlanta Braves have one of the most talented rosters in the MLB.

That said, they are coming off a year where they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Their last game was on October 7 when they lost by a score of 4-1 (at home).

Ex-Atlanta Braves Catcher Immediately Released

This month, a former Braves catcher became a free agent.

Christian Bethancourt is now available to sign with any team in the MLB.

MLB.com wrote (on November 2): “C Christian Bethancourt elected free agency.”

Bethancourt had most recently been with the Pittsburgh Pirates‘ organization.

He was acquired in a trade (via the New York Yankees) during the middle of the year.

That said, Bethancourt did not appear in an MLB game for either franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on August 19): “New York Yankees traded C Christian Bethancourt to Pittsburgh Pirates for cash.”

Looking At Bethancourt’s Time In Atlanta

Bethancourt had spent the first three seasons of his career with the Braves.

He appeared in 80 games for the franchise.

MLB.com wrote (on December 10, 2015): “Atlanta Braves traded C Christian Bethancourt to San Diego Padres for RHP Casey Kelly and C Ricardo Rodriguez.”

Looking At Bethancourt’s Other Stops

Bethancourt has also had stints with the Oakland Athletics, Tampa Bay Rays, Miami Marlins and Chicago Cubs over eight seasons at the MLB level.

It will be interesting to see where he lands ahead of Spring Training.

The 35-year-old last appeared in an MLB game during the 2024 season (with the Cubs).

Looking At The Braves Right Now

The Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

In 2026, they won the National League East with a 94-68 record in 162 games.