ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)
Hamilton was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.
He spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago White Sox before a stop with the Minnesota Twins.
Following Minnesota,
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
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On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.They lost the final game (at home) by a score of 4-1. Jesús Cano @Jesus_Cano88 · Follow The Atlanta Braves have been eliminated from the postseason after losing 4-1 to the Los Angeles […]
7-Year MLB Player Released By Atlanta Braves Immediately After Season