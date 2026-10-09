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7-Year MLB Player Released By Atlanta Braves Immediately After Season

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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 07: Manager Walt Weiss of the Atlanta Braves makes a pitching change against the Los Angeles Dodgers during the seventh inning in game four of the National League Division Series at Truist Park on October 07, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Kevin C. Cox/Getty Images)

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

They lost the final game (at home) by a score of 4-1.

7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency From Atlanta Braves

GettyIan Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees reacts as he is pulled from the game in the ninth inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Yankee Stadium on September 20, 2023 in the Bronx borough of New York City.

Directly after the season, Ian Hamilton elected free agency from the Braves.

Therefore, he will be released (and become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league).

MLB.com wrote (on October 8): “RHP Ian Hamilton elected free agency.”

Hamilton is coming off his first year playing for the Braves.

He went 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in four games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on Dec 19, 2025: “The #Braves today signed RHP Ian Hamilton to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the 2026 season.”

Gettyan Hamilton #71 of the New York Yankees reacts after striking out Shea Langeliers #23 of the Oakland Athletics leaving the bases loaded in the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium on April 22, 2024 in New York City.

Hamilton also spent a lot of time in Triple-A.

He went 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 36 games.

Looking At Hamilton’s Other Stops

GettyIan Hamilton #52 of the Chicago White Sox pitches against the Milwaukee Brewers at Guaranteed Rate Field on August 06, 2020 in Chicago, Illinois.

Hamilton was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago White Sox before a stop with the Minnesota Twins.

Following Minnesota,

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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7-Year MLB Player Released By Atlanta Braves Immediately After Season

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