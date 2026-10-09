7-Year MLB Player Released By Atlanta Braves Immediately After Season

On Wednesday, the Atlanta Braves had their season come to an end when they lost to the Los Angeles Dodgers in the NLDS.

They lost the final game (at home) by a score of 4-1.

7-Year MLB Player Elects Free Agency From Atlanta Braves

Directly after the season, Ian Hamilton elected free agency from the Braves.

Therefore, he will be released (and become a free agent who is available to sign with any team in the league).

MLB.com wrote (on October 8): “RHP Ian Hamilton elected free agency.”

Hamilton is coming off his first year playing for the Braves.

He went 0-0 with a 7.71 ERA in four games.

The Braves wrote (via X) on Dec 19, 2025: “The #Braves today signed RHP Ian Hamilton to a one-year, non-guaranteed contract for the 2026 season.”

Hamilton also spent a lot of time in Triple-A.

He went 2-2 with a 2.79 ERA in 36 games.

Looking At Hamilton’s Other Stops

Hamilton was picked in the 11th round of the 2016 MLB Draft.

He spent the first two years of his career with the Chicago White Sox before a stop with the Minnesota Twins.

Following Minnesota,