Former Atlanta Braves All-Star Retired With Over $200 Million In Career Earnings

The Atlanta Braves are coming off a very strong regular season where they won the National League East.

Under their first season with Walt Weiss as manager, they went 94-68.

That said, the Braves are currently home for the offseason after losing to the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 4 of the NLDS.

Former Braves All-Star Retired With Over $200 Million

With their season over, it’s worth noting that a former Braves star retired as the year began.

Jason Heyward called it quits after 16 MLB seasons.

ESPN wrote (on March 27): “Jason Heyward, World Series champion and five-time Gold Glove winner, retired Friday after 16 seasons in Major League Baseball.”



Once Heyward gets all of his deferred money, he will have over $200 million in career earnings (h/t Spotrac).

Looking At Heyward’s Time In MLB

Heyward was picked in the 1st round of the 2007 MLB Draft by the Braves.

He spent the first five seasons of his career in Atlanta (and made his only All-Star Game as a rookie).

Following Atlanta, Heyward had a brief stint with the St. Louis Cardinals.

Heyward then found a home with the Chicago Cubs where he spent seven seasons (and won the 2016 World Series title).

After Chicago, the 37-year-old had stops with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Houston Astros and San Diego Padres.

Heyward’s IG Post

On March 27, Heyward made a post to Instagram.

He wrote: “After 31 years, 16 Major League Seasons. I’d like to take one last time to show LOVE to the game of BASEBALL as a player. You’ve taken me around the world. Given me something to dream of and work towards as a kid and a professional. You’ve shown me the value of sacrifice, support, family, friends, competition, winning, respect, growth and many other lessons along the way. To my wife V, and our kids. Thank you for stepping in and finishing this journey with me as TaTa! Thank you to my parents Eugene & Laura, and my brother Jacob for your love and support. Thank you to everyone that has given me an opportunity to play this game I’ve loved my whole life. Every TEAMMATE, COACH, STAFF, TRAINER, MEDIA, PERSONNEL, and many more. HUGE THANK YOU, to everyone that’s been a FAN of what I’ve given to the game of baseball on and off the field. Looking forward to everything ahead. Much Love, J-Hey 🤟🏾 🎥: @dgamboaaa”