Hi, Subscriber

Atlanta Braves Quietly Left Speedster Off Roster Against Dodgers

  • 0 Shares
  • Updated
Getty
ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 01: Manager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to the media after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies in game three of the National League Wild Card Series at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Edward M. Pio Roda/Getty Images)

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will play Game 2 (of the NLDS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Saturday.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “The Dodgers take Game 1, 5-3. They got home runs from Teoscar Hernández, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy and six strong innings from Tarik Skubal, which is a formula I’m sure the Dodgers are looking to repeat this October.”

Atlanta Braves Left Speedster Off Roster Against Dodgers

GettyDashawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves slides into home plate to score during the tenth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at Truist Park on September 23, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

As with every series, teams have to announce their roster.

For the NLDS, the Braves left DaShawn Keirsey Jr. off their roster (he had been with the team against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on October 3):Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver have been added to the NLDS roster. Dominic Smith, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Luke Williams have been taken off.”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

GettyMauricio Dubón #14, Brewer Hicklen #53 and DaShawn Keirsey Jr. #49 of the Atlanta Braves return to the dugout after defeating the Philadelphia Phillies 12-2 at Truist Park on September 12, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Keirsey Jr. was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

The 29-year-old appeared in five games during the regular season.

GettyDaShawn Keirsey Jr. #21 of the Minnesota Twins runs the bases after hitting a two-run home run against the Boston Red Sox during the third inning at Target Field on July 28, 2025 in Minneapolis, Minnesota.

Before the Braves, Keirsey Jr. had spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

He has appeared in 85 career games at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves

GettyManager Walt Weiss #22 of the Atlanta Braves speaks to reports prior to game three of the National League Wild Card Series against the Philadelphia Phillies at Truist Park on October 01, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia.

The Braves finished the regular season at the top of the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They beat the Phillies (in three games) in the Wild Card series.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season (and they missed the playoffs in 2025).

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

0 Comments

Atlanta Braves Quietly Left Speedster Off Roster Against Dodgers

Notify of
0 Comments
Follow this thread
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please commentx
()
x