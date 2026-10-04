Atlanta Braves Quietly Left Speedster Off Roster Against Dodgers

On Sunday, the Atlanta Braves will play Game 2 (of the NLDS) against the Los Angeles Dodgers in California.

They are coming off a 5-3 loss on Saturday.

Fabian Ardaya of The Athletic wrote: “The Dodgers take Game 1, 5-3. They got home runs from Teoscar Hernández, Kyle Tucker and Max Muncy and six strong innings from Tarik Skubal, which is a formula I’m sure the Dodgers are looking to repeat this October.”

Atlanta Braves Left Speedster Off Roster Against Dodgers

As with every series, teams have to announce their roster.

For the NLDS, the Braves left DaShawn Keirsey Jr. off their roster (he had been with the team against the Philadelphia Phillies in the Wild Card).

Chad Bishop of AJC wrote (on October 3): “Lane Thomas, JR Ritchie and AJ Smith-Shawver have been added to the NLDS roster. Dominic Smith, DaShawn Keirsey Jr. and Luke Williams have been taken off.”

Looking At Keirsey Jr.

Keirsey Jr. was picked in the 4th round of the 2018 MLB Draft.

He is in the middle of his first season playing for the Braves.

The 29-year-old appeared in five games during the regular season.

Before the Braves, Keirsey Jr. had spent the first two seasons of his MLB career with the Minnesota Twins.

He has appeared in 85 career games at the MLB level.

Looking At The Braves

The Braves finished the regular season at the top of the National League East with a 94-68 record.

They beat the Phillies (in three games) in the Wild Card series.

The franchise last won a World Series title during the 2021 season (and they missed the playoffs in 2025).