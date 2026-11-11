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Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Retires From Baseball

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ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 17: Travis d'Arnaud #16 speaks with Chris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)

The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

That said, they are still coming off a strong regular season where they won 94 games (and reached the NLDS).

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Retires From Baseball

GettyChris Martin #51 of the Atlanta Braves makes his Braves debut as he pitches in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park on August 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Chris Martin was among the players who were with the Braves when they won the World Series in 2021.

On Tuesday, news came out that Martin is retiring from baseball.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote: “Veteran reliever Chris Martin has retired from Major League Baseball. Martin, who pitched 11 seasons, spent time with the Rangers, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Yankees and Rockies.”

Looking At Martin’s Time In Atlanta

GettyChris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches in the eighth inning against the Miami Marlins at Truist Park on July 4, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Martin spent part of three seasons pitching for the Braves (2019-21).

During the 2020 season, he went 1-1 with a 1.00 ERA in 19 games.

GettyChris Martin #51 of the Atlanta Braves makes his Braves debut as he pitches in the eighth inning against the Cincinnati Reds at SunTrust Park on August 02, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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