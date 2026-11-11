ARLINGTON, TEXAS - OCTOBER 17: Travis d'Arnaud #16 speaks with Chris Martin #55 of the Atlanta Braves during the eighth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game Six of the National League Championship Series at Globe Life Field on October 17, 2020 in Arlington, Texas. (Photo by Ronald Martinez/Getty Images)
Martin spent part of three seasons pitching for the Braves (2019-21).
During the 2020 season, he went 1-1 with a 1.00 ERA in 19 games.
Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.
He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar
The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.That said, they are still coming off a strong regular season where they won 94 games (and reached the NLDS).Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Retires From BaseballChris Martin was among the players who were with the Braves […]
Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Retires From Baseball