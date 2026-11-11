The Atlanta Braves last won a World Series title during the 2021 season when they beat the Houston Astros.

That said, they are still coming off a strong regular season where they won 94 games (and reached the NLDS).

Atlanta Braves World Series Champion Retires From Baseball

Chris Martin was among the players who were with the Braves when they won the World Series in 2021.

On Tuesday, news came out that Martin is retiring from baseball.

Robert Murray of FanSided wrote: “Veteran reliever Chris Martin has retired from Major League Baseball. Martin, who pitched 11 seasons, spent time with the Rangers, Braves, Red Sox, Cubs, Dodgers, Yankees and Rockies.”

Looking At Martin’s Time In Atlanta

Martin spent part of three seasons pitching for the Braves (2019-21).

During the 2020 season, he went 1-1 with a 1.00 ERA in 19 games.