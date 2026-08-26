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Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Raisel Iglesias Statement After Win Vs Dodgers

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Washington Nationals v Atlanta Braves
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ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Ozzie Albies #1 during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias entered Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park with Atlanta leading 4-3 in the ninth inning.

Iglesias gave up a leadoff triple to Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, putting the tying run on third base.

The Braves right-hander proceeded to strike out first baseman Freddie Freeman and induce a Mookie Betts groundout, respectively. Iglesias intentionally walked Max Muncy before getting Tommy Edman to fly out to end the game.

Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies commented on Iglesias’ heroics after the game.

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies Drops Raisel Iglesias Quote After Win Over Dodgers

Baltimore Orioles v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GA – MAY 06: Ozzie Albies #1 reacts with Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves following the 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on May 6, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X: Ozzie Albies on Raisel Iglesias’ save Tuesday: “For ‘Iggy’ to come in and shut the door after that triple? I got to give him all the props tonight. That’s sick.”

Braves Defeat Dodgers 4-3 On Tuesday

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Mauricio Dubon #14 reacts with Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves following the 4-3 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Albies went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-3 in the first game of a three-game set on Tuesday.

Mauricio Dubón made the score 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single. Michael Harris II increased the Braves’ lead to 2-0 with an RBI single of his own in the first inning. Albies capped the scoring in the first with a sacrifice fly, giving Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Ozzie Albies #1 of the Atlanta Braves hits a single during the fourth inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

The Dodgers tacked on two runs on the second inning on RBI singles from Alek Thomas and Hunter Feduccia. Los Angeles tied the game on an Alex Call RBI single in the fourth inning.

Albies delivered a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning, giving the Braves a 4-3 lead.

Right-hander Bryce Elder made the start for Atlanta. He allowed three earned rums on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Los Angeles Dodgers v Atlanta Braves

GettyATLANTA, GEORGIA – AUGUST 25: Bryce Elder #55 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the second inning against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park on August 25, 2026 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow made his first start since returning from the IL on Tuesday. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

With the win, the Braves’ record improved to 77-55. Atlanta has a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Braves and Dodgers at Truist Park is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Braves fans can watch the game on BravesVision.

Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse

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Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Raisel Iglesias Statement After Win Vs Dodgers

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