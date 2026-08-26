Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Raisel Iglesias Statement After Win Vs Dodgers

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias entered Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park with Atlanta leading 4-3 in the ninth inning.

Iglesias gave up a leadoff triple to Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, putting the tying run on third base.

The Braves right-hander proceeded to strike out first baseman Freddie Freeman and induce a Mookie Betts groundout, respectively. Iglesias intentionally walked Max Muncy before getting Tommy Edman to fly out to end the game.

Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies commented on Iglesias’ heroics after the game.

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies Drops Raisel Iglesias Quote After Win Over Dodgers

Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X: Ozzie Albies on Raisel Iglesias’ save Tuesday: “For ‘Iggy’ to come in and shut the door after that triple? I got to give him all the props tonight. That’s sick.”

Braves Defeat Dodgers 4-3 On Tuesday

Albies went 2-for-3 with two RBI as the Braves defeated the Dodgers 4-3 in the first game of a three-game set on Tuesday.

Mauricio Dubón made the score 1-0 in the first inning with an RBI single. Michael Harris II increased the Braves’ lead to 2-0 with an RBI single of his own in the first inning. Albies capped the scoring in the first with a sacrifice fly, giving Atlanta an early 3-0 lead.

The Dodgers tacked on two runs on the second inning on RBI singles from Alek Thomas and Hunter Feduccia. Los Angeles tied the game on an Alex Call RBI single in the fourth inning.

Albies delivered a game-winning RBI single in the eighth inning, giving the Braves a 4-3 lead.

Right-hander Bryce Elder made the start for Atlanta. He allowed three earned rums on eight hits and no walks with five strikeouts.

Right-hander Tyler Glasnow made his first start since returning from the IL on Tuesday. He allowed three earned runs on six hits and no walks with seven strikeouts.

With the win, the Braves’ record improved to 77-55. Atlanta has a four-game lead over the Philadelphia Phillies for first place in the National League East.

Game 2 of the three-game series between the Braves and Dodgers at Truist Park is slated to begin at 7:15 p.m. EDT on Wednesday. Braves fans can watch the game on BravesVision.