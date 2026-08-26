ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MAY 12: Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves speaks with Ozzie Albies #1 during the ninth inning against the Washington Nationals at Truist Park on May 12, 2025 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
The Braves right-hander proceeded to strike out first baseman Freddie Freeman and induce a Mookie Betts groundout, respectively. Iglesias intentionally walked Max Muncy before getting Tommy Edman to fly out to end the game.
Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies commented on Iglesias’ heroics after the game.
Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies Drops Raisel Iglesias Quote After Win Over Dodgers
GettyATLANTA, GA – MAY 06: Ozzie Albies #1 reacts with Raisel Iglesias #26 of the Atlanta Braves following the 5-4 victory over the Baltimore Orioles at Truist Park on May 6, 2023 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Todd Kirkland/Getty Images)
Jackson Kruse Jackson Kruse covers Major League Baseball for Heavy Sports. He is also the site expert for FanSided's Minnesota Twins site, Puckett's Pond, and writes for Nolan Writin', FanSided's Texas Rangers site. Jackson earned a Bachelor of Science in Electronic Media from Texas State University's School of Journalism and Mass Communication. Before joining Heavy Sports and FanSided, he served as sports editor of The University Star, Texas State University's student-run newspaper. More about Jackson Kruse
Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Raisel Iglesias Statement After Win Vs Dodgers