Atlanta Braves Star Ozzie Albies Makes Raisel Iglesias Statement After Win Vs Dodgers

Atlanta Braves closer Raisel Iglesias entered Tuesday’s game against the Los Angeles Dodgers at Truist Park with Atlanta leading 4-3 in the ninth inning.

Iglesias gave up a leadoff triple to Dodgers designated hitter Shohei Ohtani, putting the tying run on third base.

The Braves right-hander proceeded to strike out first baseman Freddie Freeman and induce a Mookie Betts groundout, respectively. Iglesias intentionally walked Max Muncy before getting Tommy Edman to fly out to end the game.

Braves star second baseman Ozzie Albies commented on Iglesias’ heroics after the game.

Atlanta Braves’ Ozzie Albies Drops Raisel Iglesias Quote After Win Over Dodgers

Via The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Chad Bishop on X: Ozzie Albies on Raisel Iglesias’ save Tuesday: “For ‘Iggy’ to come in and shut the door after that triple? I got to give him all the props tonight. That’s sick.”