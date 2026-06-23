Recent Atlanta Braves Trade Acquisition Signs with Texas Rangers

The Atlanta Braves are currently enduring a big shuffle at the catcher position. They recently traded for catcher Joey Bart, but before the Joey Bart trade, Atlanta traded for catcher Austin Wynns when both Drake Baldwin and Sean Murphy were sidelined.

Austin Wynns’ tenure in Atlanta was very short, but he did play a few games. Once Drake Baldwin returned last week, the Braves cut Wynns, and then Wynns ended up electing MLB free agency.

MLBTR.com’s Darragh McDonald wrote (on 6/17): “Wynns finished last season with the Athletics. They tendered him an arbitration contract, agreeing to a $1.1MM salary for 2026. He got out to a slow start to the season and was designated for assignment and then released in early May. That led to a minor league deal with the Angels, though that club traded him to Atlanta for cash.”

Per MLB.com’s transactions tracker, it appears that Austin Wynns has found a new home with the Texas Rangers on a MiLB contract.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves-Pirates Trade Prediction Lands $77 Million All-Star in Atlanta

Austin Wynns Signs with New MLB Team

Austin Wynns, unfortunately (for him, I guess), was never going to stay on the Braves roster for very long.

@MLBTransacs wrote: (TEX): Signed C Austin Wynns to a MiLB deal

https://twitter.com/MLBTransacs/status/2069503883743838637

Wynns has appeared in 20 games this season (14 with Athletics, 6 with Braves), and carries a batting average of .075 across 53 at-bats.

With Atlanta, Wynns recorded just one hit in 14 at-bats.

More MLB on Heavy: Mauricio Dubon Contract Prediction After Latest Braves Report

Austin Wynns MLB Career

Wynns, 35, has spent parts of 8 MLB seasons with several different organizations.

He has never played with the Texas Rangers (MLB team).

Over 777 total ABs in his MLB career, Wynns has a career batting average of .228 with 19 home runs, 32 doubles, and an OPS+ of 67. He’s never been known for his bat, but his ‘plug and play’ ability has led to a lot of opportunities across the league.

It will be interesting to see what role he plays within the Rangers organization this season.

More MLB on Heavy: Braves Announce Ha-Seong Kim Lineup Decision vs. Padres