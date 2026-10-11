Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 2-0 in the ALDS.

With the loss, they have now been eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Cleveland comes back from a 2-0 series deficit and heads to the ALCS to face Tampa Bay by striking out 21 White Sox, a playoff record. Gavin Williams was incredible. José Ramírez’s two-run homer was the offense. The ALCS begins Monday at the Trop.”

Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

Sean Newcomb pitched 2.0 innings during Saturday’s loss.

He allowed two hits and no runs.

@pitchprofiler wrote: “Sean Newcomb posted the best executed outing on the slate last night, a 125 proPitching+ with 2 shutout innings, 2 hits and 3 strikeouts. Cade Smith graded next at 123, Hunter Gaddis at 119.”

Now that their season is over, Newcomb (who is a former Atlanta Braves star) will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Newcomb’s Time With The Braves

Newcomb spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

During the 2019 season, he went 6-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 55 games (four starts).

The Braves traded him to the Chicago Cubs during the middle of the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 21, 2022): “Atlanta Braves traded LHP Sean Newcomb to Chicago Cubs for RHP Jesse Chavez and cash.”

Newcomb’s Other MLB Stops

Newcomb was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels (but never played for the franchise).

He has had other stops with the Boston Red Sox and Athletics over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.