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Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

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ATLANTA, GA - APRIL 7: Sean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves throws a fourth inning pitch against the Miami Marlins at SunTrust Park on April 7, 2019 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Scott Cunningham/Getty Images)

On Saturday, the Chicago White Sox lost to the Cleveland Guardians by a score of 2-0 in the ALDS.

With the loss, they have now been eliminated from the 2026 MLB playoffs.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan wrote: “Cleveland comes back from a 2-0 series deficit and heads to the ALCS to face Tampa Bay by striking out 21 White Sox, a playoff record. Gavin Williams was incredible. José Ramírez’s two-run homer was the offense. The ALCS begins Monday at the Trop.”

Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Chicago White Sox reacts after exiting the game during the eighth inning in game five of the American League Division Series against the Cleveland Guardians at Progressive Field on October 10, 2026 in Cleveland, Ohio.

Sean Newcomb pitched 2.0 innings during Saturday’s loss.

He allowed two hits and no runs.

@pitchprofiler wrote: “Sean Newcomb posted the best executed outing on the slate last night, a 125 proPitching+ with 2 shutout innings, 2 hits and 3 strikeouts. Cade Smith graded next at 123, Hunter Gaddis at 119.”

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Chicago White Sox throws a pitch against the Cleveland Guardians during the second inning in game three of the American League Division Series at Rate Field on October 07, 2026 in Chicago, Illinois.

Now that their season is over, Newcomb (who is a former Atlanta Braves star) will become a free agent this winter.

He will be available to sign with any team in the MLB.

Looking At Newcomb’s Time With The Braves

GettySean Newcomb #15 of the Atlanta Braves pitches during the ninth inning against the San Francisco Giants at Oracle Park on May 20, 2019 in San Francisco, California.

Newcomb spent the first 5.5 seasons of his career with the Braves.

During the 2019 season, he went 6-3 with a 3.16 ERA in 55 games (four starts).

The Braves traded him to the Chicago Cubs during the middle of the 2022 season.

MLB.com wrote (on April 21, 2022): “Atlanta Braves traded LHP Sean Newcomb to Chicago Cubs for RHP Jesse Chavez and cash.”

Newcomb’s Other MLB Stops

GettySean Newcomb #19 of the Boston Red Sox pitches against the New York Mets in the first inning during a spring training game at Clover Park on March 13, 2025 in Port St. Lucie, Florida.

Newcomb was picked in the 1st round of the 2014 MLB Draft by the Los Angeles Angels (but never played for the franchise).

He has had other stops with the Boston Red Sox and Athletics over 10 total seasons at the MLB level.

Ben Stinar Ben Stinar has been covering the NBA for over seven years.  He has written for OnSI, Forbes, Amico Hoops, The Big Lead and had a podcast with former All-Star Jameer Nelson. More about Ben Stinar

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Ex-Atlanta Braves Star Immediately Becomes Free Agent Following Loss

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